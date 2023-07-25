A Keene resident is accused of accepting around $90,000 from an inmate while working for the Federal Bureau of Prisons in return for the inmate receiving preferential treatment, according to records filed in U.S. District Court in Boston.
William S. Tidwell, 49, was charged Monday with one count of receipt of payments by a public official in violation of official duties, one count of false statements to a bank and one count of identity theft, according to court records. All three of these federal charges are felonies.
According to the charging document submitted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Kunal Pasricha and Mark Grady, Tidwell was employed as a correctional counselor at the Federal Medical Center Devens in Ayer, Mass., where he had worked since April 2008. Tidwell began working as a correctional counselor there in October 2014, the document states, adding he had “extensive day-to-day contact with inmates.”
The Federal Medical Center Devens is "an administrative security federal medical center with an adjacent minimum security satellite camp," according to the Bureau of Prisons' website.
“[Tidwell] had a significant role in monitoring and changing work assignments, monitoring and changing housing assignments, arranging legal calls, and coordinating prison visits for inmates,” Pasricha and Grady wrote in the charging document.
In 2018, an inmate was staying in the “P Unit,” medical housing that had many single-room cells, instead of the “J Unit,” which had two-to-four-person cells, the document states. Tidwell was informed multiple times in October 2018 that medical personnel had cleared the inmate to be transferred to the J Unit, but Tidwell delayed the transfer, Pasricha and Grady wrote.
In November 2018, the inmate, an “ultra-high net worth individual,” arranged for a “close friend and business associate” to pay a close family member of Tidwell's $25,000 through two payments, according to the charging document. The family member then transferred $24,900 to Tidwell’s bank account, which was used to help pay off the family member's loan that Tidwell was also responsible for, the document states. None of the individuals besides Tidwell were named.
Pasricha and Grady allege that Tidwell never disclosed the payments to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons, and in 2019, Tidwell “began receiving a series of payments described as ‘management fees’ for his help in managing properties,” which were bought by the inmate’s close friend. Tidwell received more than $47,000 through these payments between June 2019 and October 2020 and lived at one of the properties beginning in August 2019, leading to $18,000 in benefits, according to the document.
In 2020, after the inmate had been released from custody at FMC Devens, Tidwell received a loan from this person's close friend for $50,000 to purchase a new home, the document states.
“[Tidwell] falsely told the bank that the $50,000 was a gift from his employer,” Pasricha and Grady wrote. “When the bank asked for proof of the gift, Tidwell fraudulently created a letter that falsely stated that [the inmate’s friend’s] LLC has given [Tidwell] a $50,000 gift towards the purchase of his home.”
Tidwell also forged the inmate’s friend’s identification, using their name, address and forging their signature, leading to the charges of false statements to a bank and identity theft.
A forfeiture allegation was released with the three charges, which compels Tidwell to forfeit any property connected with the charges if he is found guilty. Tidwell will appear in court at a later date, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts.
"Accepting payments from an inmate — as is alleged against Mr. Tidwell here — is a serious violation of that trust and a betrayal of the [Bureau of Prison’s] mission to care FOR federal inmates in a safe and impartial manner," Acting U.S. Attorney Joshua S. Levy said in the release.
Tidwell was not reachable for comment Tuesday and he did not have an attorney listed in court records.
