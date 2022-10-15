A juvenile in Hinsdale was sent to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital for reported non-life threatening injuries after they were struck by a motor vehicle Friday around 7 p.m., according to a statement from Hinsdale Police Department.
The statement, which The Sentinel received early Saturday morning, said the collision occurred at the intersection of Brattleboro Road and Prospect Road. No further information was available, and Hinsdale Police say the crash is still under investigation.
Detective Raymond Gosetti confirmed in a phone interview Saturday that the driver was operating a 2019 Dodge Caravan - with no one else in the vehicle - traveling east along Brattleboro Road when she struck the juvenile with the front of the vehicle.
Gosetti added that the intersection is not signaled, and only vehicles traveling along Prospect Road have stop signs. There is a crosswalk at that intersection, however Gosetti said police are still investigating whether the pedestrian had used it while crossing the road.
No information was available on the identities of those involved, however Gosetti said that as of Saturday, no charges have been brought against the driver.
Police are asking anyone who witnessed or has any information pertaining to the accident to contact Detective Raymond Gosetti at the Hinsdale Police Department at 603-336-7766.
