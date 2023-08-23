Jury selection has been scheduled for March in the case of a local man charged with attempted first-degree murder and six other charges in connection with a woman's shooting last September.
At a status conference Wednesday in Cheshire County Superior Court for Jeremy Fitzgerald, 45, prosecutor Kerry O’Neill and Fitzgerald’s attorney, William Korman, discussed the timeline for the court proceedings with Judge Jacki Smith. Fitzgerald, who is being held at Cheshire County jail in Keene, was not present, and Korman joined the court virtually via video call.
The three agreed to a final pretrial date of March 1, 2024, and a jury selection date of March 18.
The charges stem from the shooting of a woman Fitzgerald knew at an Alstead home last September. According to an affidavit written by N.H. State Police Trooper Michael J. McLaughlin, police received a call on Sept. 25, around 11:30 p.m., stating a shooting had occurred inside the residence.
According to previous reporting by The Sentinel, the woman was taken to Cheshire Medical Center in Keene and then to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon with life-threatening injuries. McLaughlin’s affidavit stated she underwent a neurological procedure to remove the bullet from her brain.
Fitzgerald was indicted in December on one count of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault–domestic violence (with a deadly weapon/firearm), and one count each of second-degree assault–domestic violence (with a deadly weapon/firearm), attempted first-degree assault–domestic violence (with a deadly weapon/firearm), second degree assault–domestic violence and reckless conduct–domestic violence (with a deadly weapon/firearm).
Through his attorney, Fitzgerald filed a notice of self-defense July 10, stating that he may rely on this type of defense at trial, and asserting that “any physical contact ... was justified because he was acting to defend himself.”
Korman did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday afternoon.
