JAFFREY — A grand jury recently indicted a local man on felony charges, including domestic violence and simple assault, according to documents filed in Cheshire County Superior Court.
Prosecutors allege that on Oct. 1, Brandon Clarke Davis, 39, of Jaffrey, told an adult he knew “not to scream and that he had a knife” before taking this person’s cellphone, according to court documents. The grand jury issued three indictments on March 27 for charges of being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon, domestic violence/criminal threat against person, and robbery with a weapon. Davis was previously convicted of assault with a dangerous weapon in Massachusetts in 2005, according to the documents.
Additionally, Assistant Cheshire County Attorney David Jenkins issued three misdemeanor complaints, alleging simple assault, false imprisonment and false report to law enforcement. Jenkins alleges Davis grabbed onto the alleged victim’s clothes, prompting the false imprisonment charge, and that Davis “contacted the Jaffrey Police Department to falsely report that [the alleged victim] slapped Brandon Davis’ face,” according to court documents.
Davis’ arraignment is scheduled for April 27 at 1 p.m., during which he’ll hear the charges against him and enter a plea of guilty or not guilty. He does not currently have an attorney assigned to him, and The Sentinel was unable to find contact information for him Monday.
