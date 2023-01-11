The Internal Revenue Service has placed a $648,965 lien against DiLuzio Ambulance Service for unpaid taxes, according to a letter the federal agency sent to clients of the Keene company.
The letter, one of which was faxed to Cheshire County’s Maplewood Nursing Home on Tuesday, asks customers who owe money to DiLuzio Ambulance to instead send payment to the IRS to help cover the company’s tax debt.
Co-owner Robert J. “Bob” DiLuzio Sr. said in an interview Wednesday that the company, which provides ambulance services for a number of Monadnock Region communities, is doing well.
“We’re 100 percent in business and in service and continue to operate,” he said. “All the towns that we provide services to, nothing has changed.”
He declined to comment further.
Last year, Cheshire County negotiated with DiLuzio Ambulance Service to purchase it and operate it as a public entity, but those talks fell through. The county launched its own emergency medical service, which currently does patient transfers for Cheshire Medical Center but is poised to expand.
Federal funds have helped pay startup expenses for Cheshire EMS and its operational costs are supposed to be covered by money paid for its services.
County Administrator Chris Coates said he has been meeting with town officials in the region to discuss Cheshire EMS, which has been in operation for just two months.
“We’re ramping up and trying to do what we can to ensure we are here for the community,” Coates said.
As of last year, DiLuzio was the primary EMS provider for Gilsum, Harrisville, Marlborough, Richmond, Stoddard, Sullivan and Swanzey, as well as the backup EMS provider in other communities, including Walpole and Winchester.
Ellen Smith, Marlborough town administrator, who also received the IRS letter about the lien against DiLuzio, said she met with Coates Wednesday morning to discuss Cheshire EMS. Winchester also received the letter, said Karey Miner, administrator for that town.
The letter was signed by IRS Revenue Officer Penny Cowan.
It listed four unpaid balances, two in 2020 and two in 2021, with the total amount due as $648,965.
Two years ago, DiLuzio Ambulance paid $1,900 in fines assessed by the N.H. Department of Labor to settle alleged violations ranging from incomplete paperwork to bounced paychecks. The company paid more than $7,000 in back wages that were owed.
At the time, DiLuzio Sr. blamed the situation on health problems he and his wife, Linda DiLuzio, had suffered, which he said got in the way of administrative duties.
Cheshire County Commission Chairman John Wozmak said the county reached Cowan, the IRS revenue officer, and she verified the letter.
She didn't immediately return a call from The Sentinel for comment Wednesday.
Wozmak said the county also verified the IRS lien, and others against the company, on the N.H. Secretary of State’s website.
Wozmak said he’s not sure of the implications of DiLuzio’s outstanding debt to the IRS.
“I don’t know what this is going to mean to them. I don’t know what this is going to mean to the service,” he said Wednesday.
“The facts are what they are and at the end of the day, if the service isn’t going to be interrupted, then none of this matters.”
Commissioner Terry Clark also said the implications of DiLuzio’s debt is unclear beyond the obvious:
“It’s apparent that they owe the IRS some money and that’s never good.”
