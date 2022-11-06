Firefighters from Peterborough and Temple's volunteer fire department assisted a hiker at Miller State Park on Sunday after they suffered an ankle injury on the Marion Davis Trail.
A hiker in Miller State Park in Peterborough was transported to the hospital in stable condition for an ankle injury Sunday, according to a Facebook post by the Peterborough Fire Department.
The post states that firefighters from Peterborough and Temple's volunteer fire department were called to the scene to assist the hiker who suffered the injury on the Marion Davis Trail.
Authorities stabilized the injury and carried the patient out in a stokes basket.
The post stated that the hiker was experienced, and urged others to hike safely and responsibly.
The Peterborough Fire Department was not immediately available for more information on the incident.
Hunter Oberst can be reached at 355-8546, or hoberst@keenesentinel.com.
