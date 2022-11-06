20221107-LOC-Peterborough rescue

Firefighters from Peterborough and Temple's volunteer fire department assisted a hiker at Miller State Park on Sunday after they suffered an ankle injury on the Marion Davis Trail.

 Peterborough Fire & Rescue

A hiker in Miller State Park in Peterborough was transported to the hospital in stable condition for an ankle injury Sunday, according to a Facebook post by the Peterborough Fire Department.

Hunter Oberst can be reached at 355-8546, or hoberst@keenesentinel.com






