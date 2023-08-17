Two New York residents were recently indicted on charges stemming from thefts from area Home Depots in June, according to court documents, which indicate one of them has reached a plea agreement and was sentenced.
Jahnie Cox, 20, of Brooklyn, was indicted on July 31 with four counts of receiving stolen property. Two indictments specify the Keene Home Depot and Claremont Home Depot while the other two simply reference “Home Depot.”
On July 3, Assistant Cheshire County Attorney John Webb separately charged Cox with one count of theft by unauthorized taking of an amount greater than $1,500 and one count of receiving stolen property. Webb also charged Cox on July 31 with one count of receiving stolen property from the Keene Home Depot and one count of receiving stolen property from the Claremont store.
Cox pleaded guilty to a single misdemeanor count of receiving stolen property and was sentenced to 330 days in jail, according to court documents. Of those, 264 days were suspended, and he was given 42 days of credit for pretrial confinement. Restitution was not ordered because the stolen property was recovered, and all the other charges were dropped, according to court documents.
Patrick Singleton, 21, of Queens, was indicted on two counts of theft by unauthorized taking and two counts of receiving stolen property, the documents in Cheshire County Superior Court show. One indictment is in connection with property from the Home Depot in Keene, another references the Home Depot in Claremont, and the other two generally cite Home Depot.
On July 3, Webb also charged Singleton with a separate count of receiving stolen property and another charge of theft by unauthorized taking that became one of the indictments.
Incident at Keene store
An affidavit written by Keene Police Officer Kevin Baca states that police responded to the Keene Home Depot on Ash Brook Road around 8:45 a.m. on June 28 after receiving a report that two masked men had stolen merchandise. He added that the call also reported that “the two males had pistols in their waistbands, with a third male potentially involved in a look out type of [role].”
Baca wrote that this was the third similar theft at the store, citing a store manager who said the other two had occurred on June 24 and June 27.
Officer Benjamin Nugent said Tuesday that the Keene Police Department had not received theft reports from that store before the June 28 incident. A Home Depot spokesperson did not return a request for comment Tuesday.
On June 28, two men put the merchandise in trash bags and fled the store, heading west on Route 9 in a rental car, Baca added.
Police located the vehicle in Chesterfield, where a pursuit began that ended when they lost the vehicle at the Vermont state line, Baca wrote.
According to a Massachusetts State Police news release at the time, a trooper with that agency located the vehicle in Greenfield, Mass., and the car reached speeds greater than 100 miles per hour. Massachusetts State Police placed a tire-deflation device across the road, but the vehicle continued after hitting it until witnesses saw people get out of the car near Greenfield Community College, the release said.
Besides Cox and Singleton, a 17-year-old from Brooklyn was also arrested.
In July, WMUR reported that Cox’s attorney, Sophia DenUyl, said Cox was not in the Keene store when the theft occurred.
A dispositional conference and an arraignment for Singleton are both scheduled in Cheshire County Superior Court for Aug. 23 at 8:30 a.m., according to court records. During a dispositional conference, the judge meets with the prosecution and defense to determine how to settle the case. This can be through a plea agreement or by advancing the case to trial.
Singleton’s attorney, Patrick Richard, declined to comment Monday. Cox’s attorney, DenUyl, did not respond to a request for comment Monday afternoon.
The four indictments for Cox and two of the indictments for Singleton erroneously stated the Keene theft occurred on April 28, when it was supposed to state June 28, Webb confirmed Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.