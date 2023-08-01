As Keene officials consider using opioid settlement money to fund a new social worker position within the city’s police department, an earlier local program’s experience could help guide the path forward.
The Cheshire County Addiction Assistance Recovery Initiative (ChAARI) launched in 2016 to connect people experiencing substance use disorders with resources by sending volunteer recovery coaches to emergency rooms.
“I wanted to break the revolving door, that if I was bringing any of you to the ER, you wouldn’t get out without seeing a coach,” then-Keene Fire Chief Mark Howard said in 2018 about the program, which he estimated helped between 300 and 400 people per year.
ChAARI shuttered in 2018 after the grant funding that paid for it ended. But by tapping a recurring funding source that the city expects to span about 17 years, Keene’s social worker initiative could avoid a similar fate.
As proposed by City Manager Elizabeth Dragon, Keene would support the new social worker through multiyear payments tied to opioid settlement money.
“These payments could be used to help sustain the position into the future by offsetting a portion of the costs,” Dragon said recently.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, opioids were involved in about 75 percent of the 91,799 drug overdose deaths recorded nationally in 2020. In New Hampshire alone, the state’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner says there were at least 426 opioid-related deaths in 2022.
The opioid crisis spurred national lawsuits against drug companies, which New Hampshire and other states joined. Keene, Cheshire County and 21 other Granite State communities also joined the litigation, which has yielded settlements against manufacturers, such as Johnson & Johnson, and distributors, such as Cardinal Health, Inc., McKesson Corp. and AmerisourceBergen Corp.
Money from the settlements is being distributed in two ways in New Hampshire. The 23 communities will receive 15 percent of the settlement amount, with Dragon saying Keene expects to receive $40,000 to $50,000 annually for approximately 17 years.
The remaining 85 percent will be deposited into the N.H. Opioid Abatement Trust Fund, which will be distributed through grants after communities apply for them.
The new social worker role would be established through one such two-year grant, Dragon told The Sentinel last month. After the two years, Keene could use its annual settlement allocation to help pay the majority of the position’s anticipated $75,000 to $80,000 yearly costs, she said.
In April, she told The Sentinel this person “could coordinate directly with local shelters, sober houses and any other agencies that can assist with the goal of coordinating and providing treatment, recovery, and counseling services for those in need.”
The social worker would not patrol with officers, she said, but might conduct off-site visits, and would follow up on drug-related fire, police and EMS calls. They could also connect people to services like The Doorway, a program run by Cheshire Medical Center that links people experiencing substance use disorders to resources through walk-ins, appointments or its 2-1-1 call line.
“It’s my plan to bring this forward to the [City Council] once we know if the grant is going to be an option or not,” Dragon said in an email to The Sentinel last month.
ChAARI’s challenges
The aim of Keene’s social worker proposal — to more effectively help people with substance use disorders — bears some similarities to the ChAARI program that launched in May 2016 with an 18-month grant of approximately $175,000. Run by Southwestern Community Services (SCS), ChAARI trained volunteer recovery coaches to provide addiction recovery support, according to current SCS CEO Beth Daniels.
“Volunteers would be dispatched to emergency rooms ... when they would have someone come in who had in some way, shape or form experienced an overdose,” Daniels said. “Basically just giving them kind of another path to take at that moment.”
The brainchild of SCS, then-Fire Chief Howard, then-Keene Police Chief Brian Costa and County Sheriff Eli Rivera, ChAARI was run in conjunction with the Coordinated Access Point Program (CAPP), a local crisis hotline, and funded through a N.H. Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) grant, The Sentinel previously reported.
John Manning, who was CEO of Southwestern Community Services when it ran ChAARI, said in October 2017 that the organization had expected the state to renew the grant.
Instead, DHHS wanted to run a single, statewide hotline to connect people with services, according to previous Sentinel reporting. The department eventually amended its contract with the Manchester-based Granite Pathways to expand its hotline into Cheshire County, and the ChAARI program did not receive renewed funding.
At the time, Manning told The Sentinel he hoped Granite Pathways would take over ChAARI, but that didn’t come to fruition.
Reached by phone in early July, Manning said the local program was effective because it utilized people with personal experience in dealing with substance use disorders.
“The folks that were going out there were people who had been fighting addiction themselves, so there was an ability to relate,” said Manning, who is also Marlborough’s fire chief. “Having people that are their friends or acquaintances or people that they knew on the street, I think, really, really was a major improvement in trying to get help for them.”
But managing rising numbers of volunteers became difficult as the program expanded, he said.
“It became more of a challenge as the numbers increased,” Manning said. “The more folks that you have out there working under the umbrella of your agency, the more there has to be oversight for it.”
One of those volunteers, Jessica White, told The Sentinel in 2018 that she was saddened to see ChAARI end.
“I know how much of a value it has been to the community,” she said.
Still, Howard, Keene’s former fire chief, said in 2019 that ChAARI helped lead to The Doorway.
That program, at 24 Railroad St. in Keene, is one of nine throughout the state and is staffed with six clinicians, a nurse practitioner and a doctor, said Laurie Butz-Meyerrose, director of The Doorway in Keene. Once someone reaches out to The Doorway, she said, a staffer connects them within 24 to 48 hours to treatment ranging from outpatient care to inpatient or residential treatment.
The Doorway launched in Keene and other locations in New Hampshire in January 2019 with funding from a federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration State Opioid Response grant, according to a N.H. DHHS news release at the time.
The Keene Doorway is now funded through grants, contracts and insurance reimbursement, according to Heather Atwell, a Cheshire Medical Center spokeswoman. County Administrator Chris Coates said Cheshire County provided a $20,000 grant for the program through first-round American Rescue Plan Act funds, and also gave a grant of $89,885 through second-round ARPA funds to help with renovation and expansion, transportation costs and to help cover some of the medical director’s salary.
Tracking outcome data has been difficult because of the pandemic, according to Butz-Meyerrose. But recent statistics she provided show the program saw 404 patients in March, 660 in May, and was on track for 630 in July.
As for Keene’s social worker proposal, she said it would benefit recovery resources in the Monadnock Region.
“I think having that liaison between the police department and the community — whether it’s Doorway, or whether it’s the hospital, or whether it’s Monadnock Family Services, or whatever, you know — I think that’s a valuable component,” she said.
Manning said he viewed the social worker proposal as a possible continuation of the solutions ChAARI put into action.
“[ChAARI] was very forward-thinking when we first started doing this,” he said. “Thinking outside the box is what we need to do, no question about it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.