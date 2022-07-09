The extinguishing system in the deep fryer at Cobblestone Ale House in Keene failed the night the machine caught fire, sparking the five-alarm blaze last winter that destroyed the historic downtown building, according to the city’s fire department.
No one was seriously hurt in the Jan. 8 fire at 147-151 Main St., and the fryer was up to date with its inspections. But the fire and its aftermath highlighted recordkeeping problems with the Keene Fire Department’s program for inspecting places of assembly that have required help from the State Fire Marshal’s Office to fix.
“The fire department, inspection-wise, did not have an understanding of what was wrong in these buildings, and that became evident,” Fire Chief Donald Farquhar said in an interview late last month.
Days after the fire, the local firefighters union sent a letter to then-Fire Chief Mark Howard and posted a public service announcement to Facebook, drawing public attention to a backlog of more than 1,000 fire-code violations citywide, many erroneously listed as “open” due to software issues. (Farquhar succeeded Howard after his pre-planned retirement at the end of March.)
While many of the “open” violations listed as of January could be considered minor — such as fire extinguishers missing inspection tags or an emergency exit light being out — their vast number meant the department did not have a firm grasp on the safety in these buildings, according to Farquhar.
“That’s a huge number of violations,” he said. “That’s a mixture of the same violation not taken care of for years; that’s a mixture of violations that were corrected and we were unaware of. So, I think the biggest take-away is we simply did not have a clear understanding of what was wrong or right in these buildings, which in itself would be serious in nature.”
Among those 1,000 violations were seven at Cobblestone Ale House that the department’s inspection software incorrectly showed as open when the fire happened, according to documents The Sentinel obtained through a right-to-know request filed with the city.
Those documents indicate that none of them related to the deep fryer and all had apparently been corrected as of a follow-up inspection before the fire, but never synced with the department’s software.
Cobblestone’s fire-alarm system and the deep fryer were up to date on their inspections at the time of the fire, according to Farquhar and the documents.
But the software program the department had used for inspections since 2006 was antiquated and confusing, Farquhar said. Inspectors used iPads while doing inspections in the field that did not always sync properly with the software back at the station. This resulted in a mess of data that meant if Cobblestone’s fryer inspection had not been up to date, the department most likely wouldn’t have known, he said.
In the months since the blaze, the Keene department has enlisted the help of the State Fire Marshal’s Office to revamp its inspection program, largely from scratch, according to Farquhar.
In February, the city’s Historic District Commission — which is tasked with preserving Keene’s heritage and regulating alterations of structures within the historic district — gave the go-ahead to demolish the structure at 147-151 Main St. The nearly century-old building, which contained seven apartments in addition to the bar, a Domino’s Pizza and an ice cream shop, was torn down in April. The property owner, Mike Pappas, has previously told The Sentinel he plans to construct a four- or five-story building, with businesses below and apartments above, at the site in the future.
The deep fryer
When the deep fryer at the popular college bar caught fire just after 10 p.m. on Jan. 8, the machine had not been used for at least 30 minutes to an hour, staff members told Cobblestone’s owner, Joshua Bezio, according to the fire department’s report on the blaze.
Bezio said employees reported using more than one fire extinguisher on the flames before leaving the building, the report states. While witness statements and on-site findings point to the fryer as the point of origin, the exact cause is undetermined, according to the report.
At the time of the fire, the machine was up to date with the exhaust hood fire-suppression system inspection it required every six months, according to a July 2021 inspection report by the company CINTAS.
Farquhar said this inspection report did not indicate any glaring problems with the machine.
However, an investigation by Cobblestone Ale House’s insurer, Acceptance Indemnity Insurance Co., determined that on the night of the fire the fryer’s internal extinguishing system failed to function properly, according to Farquhar.
That system is contained within a compressed cylinder in the fryer with a fusible link, a safety device designed to melt at a specific temperature that is then supposed to discharge an extinguishing agent, the fire chief said.
While the fusible link functioned properly during the fire, the extinguishing agent never discharged, Farquhar said.
“Clearly the machine did not function as designed, and that becomes the central focus of it all,” he said. “You could make the argument that if it had functioned as it should have, the fire would have been suppressed and it never would have gotten to the building itself.”
As insurance companies continue to investigate in an effort to determine who is at fault for the fire, the fryer is scheduled for destructive testing in October by GAI Engineers, a company out of Avon, Mass., according to a notice Acceptance Indemnity sent to various parties last month. The testing will apply various stressors to the machine to try to figure out the exact reason why the extinguishing agent didn’t discharge, Farquhar said.
Inspection services
Keene Fire Lt. Benjamin Olson completed the assembly inspection for Cobblestone Ale House on May 8, 2021, according to documents. That inspection took more than an hour and found seven violations, which the documents state were related to the illumination of exits, a fire panel in the building’s basement and an extinguisher that lacked its annual inspection sticker. Farquhar said the department would have issued the place of assembly its permit immediately after this inspection since the violations were minor.
A screenshot of an “inspection summary” with the date May 13, 2021, handwritten at the top shows a follow-up inspection apparently happened five days later. The follow-up would have been completed by Fire Prevention Officer John Bates, who retired on March 4 of this year, before the department had completed its investigation into the Cobblestone fire, according to Farquhar.
Bates could not be reached for comment.
The summary of the follow-up inspection does not list any violations, meaning the seven open violations had apparently been resolved. But somehow they did not get closed out and appeared in the software system for months until after the fire.
Farquhar said the inspection summary — which is the only record of the follow-up inspection — is indicative of the confusions and muddled data that the old software caused. The inspection time included in the summary is zero, perhaps due to issues with data entry, he said, and, other than the handwritten date at the top, the screenshot does not indicate when the report was generated.
“This record does not show that the violations were re-inspected and closed,” the fire chief said. “So again, that is a very confused document that tells us nothing.”
Since the Cobblestone fire, the department has begun keeping paper files on all of the inspections for each building in the city, while it migrates to a new software system, Farquhar said. In February, the department enlisted the help of the State Fire Marshal’s Office to inspect places of assembly throughout Keene and revamp the inspection program.
Over the past six months, 122 of the 142 places of assembly in the city have been inspected with assistance from the State Fire Marshal’s Office, Farquhar said. Rather than attempt to sort out from records which violations remain open at any given location, the department has been doing thorough inspections from scratch, he said.
“It was really the only approach that could be taken,” Farquhar said. “What was very clear was that we had no clear understanding of the status of these buildings. So we started anew.”
The department has since discovered common issues throughout the city — for example, hood cleanings were out of inspection cycle at several locations — and is working to better communicate with business owners about how to fix violations, he said.
To streamline the inspection process with property and business owners, the fire department is collaborating more closely with the city’s community development department, which does building-code inspections. In the next few weeks, the fire department will begin using IWorQ software for permitting and inspections, Farquhar said. The community development department has been using that software for years, so the two departments will have more synergy and be able to work together more efficiently on code-related issues, he said.
And rather than issuing an assembly permit after an initial inspection flags minor violations, the fire chief said the department has begun issuing 90-day permits, with a 60-day window for reinspection, to allow businesses to continue to operate while ensuring violations are addressed.
Farquhar also said that the department is planning to hire a part-time administrator to help with permits and inspections and has homed in on two potential candidates to fill the open fire prevention officer position.
Fire Marshal Sean Toomey on Thursday said that since city leadership reached out after the Cobblestone fire, his office has devoted two inspectors who have been in Keene almost weekly to help inspect places of assembly.
In addition to helping the department catch up on record-keeping, he said his office has provided guidance and opportunities for education to the department’s firefighters who do inspections and plans to work with the fire department to vet the candidates for fire prevention officer.
“I feel pretty confident right now that stuff is being addressed and will continue to be addressed appropriately moving forward,” Toomey said. “I think the city administration and the fire department relationship have a good plan in place, and the members of the department are acting in a way to make sure that people are safe.”
