Assistant Cheshire County Attorney Keith Clouatre charged a Hinsdale resident this week with three counts of possession of child sexual abuse images, according to documents filed in Cheshire County Superior Court.
James Dixon, 43, had three videos depicting child sexual abuse in a Dropbox folder on May 19, an affidavit written by N.H. State Police Detective Michael Catalfamo states. According to the affidavit, Dropbox identified two videos uploaded to its servers as child sexual abuse content and reported them to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on March 13, which then processed the report on April 20. The Internet Protocol (IP) addresses associated with the uploads corresponded to Hinsdale, and the uploading user account was under Dixon’s name and email, Catalfamo wrote.
Authorities sent a search warrant to Dropbox on May 19, which led to the videos being found, according to the affidavit. Police arrested Dixon on June 9, after the affidavit was sworn under oath by Catalfamo that same day.
Dixon is a registered sex offender, after being convicted in 2008 on two counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault against someone under 13, according to the N.H. Department of Safety database.
He was arraigned in Cheshire County Superior Court in Keene on June 12, where he pleaded not guilty, and a dispositional conference is scheduled for Aug. 9 at 8:30 a.m. During a dispositional conference, the judge meets with the prosecution and defense to determine how to settle a case. This can be through a plea agreement or by advancing the case to trial.
Jail records indicate Dixon is being held at the Cheshire County jail in Keene. He’s being represented by the N.H. Public Defender’s Office for Cheshire and Sullivan Counties but, as of Wednesday, court records did not yet show an assigned lawyer.
