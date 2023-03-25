A grand jury last month indicted a Hinsdale resident on two felony charges in connection with an incident involving a motor vehicle in Keene in November, documents filed in Cheshire County Superior Court show.
Prosecutors accuse Adam Cota, 42, of second-degree assault; deadly weapon and bodily injury as well as conduct after accident-death/injury, both Class B felonies. Cota struck a person he knew with an SUV on Nov. 13 near the intersection of Route 101 and Main Street and “drove away without providing any information,” the indictments allege.
Both charges carry 3½ to seven years in prison as well as a fine of $4,000.
Cota was in the vehicle with a man and a woman when he became upset and began assaulting the man, according to an affidavit written by Keene Police Officer Colin Germain, who spoke with the woman and the alleged victim.
While stopped at the left turn lane on Route 101 East, at the intersection of Main Street, the man exited the vehicle and punched the passenger side mirror, causing Cota to get out of the car and chase him, Germain wrote, based on accounts from the man and woman. Cota returned to the car, and witnesses reported seeing the vehicle strike the man, according to the affidavit.
The woman denied that Cota hit the man with the car, and stated that the man kicked at the car, Germain wrote. The alleged victim was taken to Cheshire Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, including a strained neck and abrasions to his left leg.
A grand jury issues an indictment if it believes the case has merit to proceed. Cota has a plea and sentencing hearing scheduled for June 1 at 9 a.m., court records indicate.
Cota’s attorney didn’t return a request for comment this week.
