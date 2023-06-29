WALPOLE — A former local chiropractor pleaded guilty recently to sexually assaulting a patient, according to documents filed in Cheshire County Superior Court.
Clarence Meyer, 84, of Walpole, pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of sexual assault-aggravated circumstances for touching someone in a sexual manner during treatment at his office on Whitcomb Road between December 2020 and March 2021, court documents state. He was initially charged by Hillsborough Assistant County Attorney Lin Li on Dec. 27, 2021.
According to an affidavit written by then-Walpole Police Lt. Justin Sanctuary, now the town’s police chief, the survivor told Sanctuary that Meyer had sexually touched her on several occasions.
An emergency suspension the N.H. Board of Chiropractic Examiners issued in February 2022, which was prompted by the board learning of the charges, stated that Meyer had been licensed as a chiropractor in the state since 1977. The emergency license suspension was followed by his preliminary agreement in March 2022 not to practice.
The preliminary agreement not to practice states that Meyer will not practice as a chiropractor within the state “until further order of the Board.”
In written communication with The Sentinel, the survivor wanted to encourage others to speak up if they are assaulted rather than “fear embarrassment or feel guilty like I felt for a long time.”
“The worst part is feeling like the world and community will judge you if you speak up,” she wrote. “And that’s the wrong part.”
Meyer was sentenced on May 26 to 12 months in jail, deferred for one year, fined $1,240, barred from contacting the survivor, required to engage in a sex offender treatment program and required to register as a sex offender. Meyer was not immediately reachable for comment Wednesday.
His lawyer, Richard Guerriero, said Meyer “accepted responsibility for his conduct. He agreed to the punishment proposed by the prosecution. That included surrendering his license to be a chiropractor. Mr. Meyer is an 84-year-old man with no prior criminal record, he regrets his conduct and he expressed his regret to the victim.”
People experiencing violence can seek help by calling the state’s toll-free, 24-hour hotline at 1-866-644-3574 to be connected to the nearest crisis center.
Monadnock Region residents can contact the Monadnock Center for Violence Prevention at 603-352-3782 or 1-888-511-MCVP. The center states people do not need to be in crisis to call.
We're in the middle of our annual crowdfunding campaign to support the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab. Can you help us expand our local health care news and resources, and ensure they remain free for everyone to access?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.