CONCORD — Prosecutors have accused a former Keene resident of stealing more than $500,000 from a Hinsdale company over a period of several years, according to an indictment filed in U.S. District Court in Concord.
Stephanie Pratt, 38, allegedly embezzled at least $515,000 from the Washburn Vault in Hinsdale between June 2015 and December 2021, when she was employed as an office administrator, court documents state. She was charged on July 5 with six counts of wire fraud, according to the indictment.
Wasburn Vault is a three-generation family concrete supplier, according to its website. The company's management did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.
Pratt used her access to the company’s bank account and finances to transfer money to her bank accounts or to make personal purchases, according to the indictment submitted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexander Chen. Chen wrote that Pratt then “doctored the credit card statements [the company] received to delete the unauthorized purchases.” The charges list six individual purchases — including plane tickets, a Patriots’ football game ticket, a TV and a hot tub — in connection with the alleged wire fraud, which involved interstate commerce via electronic communication.
Pratt was arraigned in court Thursday afternoon, where she pleaded not guilty, according to court records. Her attorney, Jaye L. Rancourt, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday. Pratt did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment, and phone numbers listed under her name on WhitePages.com name were either disconnected or wrong numbers.
