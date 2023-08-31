A man formerly incarcerated at the Cheshire County jail in Keene has filed a complaint against the facility and several of its employees, alleging he suffered physical, emotional and mental harm during an incident there last year that left him with a broken leg, according to records in U.S. District Court.
Antwaun Tucker, now incarcerated at the N.H. State Prison for Men in Concord, filed a complaint against the Keene jail this past November under the U.S. Civil Rights Act. According to the documents in the federal court in Concord, Tucker said that in March 2022 he was maced, tased, and one of his legs was broken due to “an extreme amount of weight [falling] down on [his] leg.” He asserts that his treatment violated the “cruel and unusual punishment” provision of the Eighth Amendment, and is seeking about $2.3 million in physical, emotional and mental damages.
An incident report from the jail, which documents Tucker’s leg injury, states that the pepper spray and Taser were used as part of efforts to secure inmates in their cells. According to a jail disciplinary report, Tucker and three other inmates had violated several rules, including against “any organized activity that disrupts institutional security.”
Tucker amended his complaint July 14, specifying the defendants as corrections Superintendent Doug Iosue and 10 correctional officers he said worked at the jail at the time of the incident.
Iosue said via email earlier this month that neither he nor any member of his staff had been served a formal notice about the pending complaint.
Per a guide on the U.S. District Court of New Hampshire website, this appears in line with the standard procedure for complaints by people who are incarcerated and suing government officials, which notes that the judge must first complete a preliminary review before the lawsuit is served to the defendants. As of June, this review was pending, according to federal court records.
Responding to a reporter’s right-to-know request for records related to the incident, Iosue said via email Aug. 15 that documents related to individual inmate discipline are exempt under state law from public release.
“Should the case move forward we would, in addition, to the above noted concerns about rights to individual privacy, not be able to comment on the events as the case would then be under active litigation,” he said.
Individual officers The Sentinel contacted either didn’t respond to a request for comment Aug. 15 or deferred to Iosue. As of Wednesday, there was no attorney listed for any of the defendants in the court docket. Cheshire County Administrator Chris Coates said in an email Wednesday that if the lawsuit were to move forward, the county administration “would not be able to have any communication regarding this topic as it [would] fall under active litigation.”
“Cheshire County is fortunate to have the leadership and staff at the Department of Corrections,” Coates added. “I have never seen a more dedicated, skilled, and hardworking group of individuals who value the safety and care of staff and inmates above all else. We are deeply thankful and fortunate for their diligence and service to the county.”
March 8, 2022
At the time of the March incident, Tucker was being held in the Keene jail while drug charges against him were pending in Sullivan County.
In his amended complaint, Tucker said that on March 8, 2022, he and three other inmates were trying to speak to a correctional officer about items of theirs that went missing after the inmates were moved into a different unit.
Tucker, speaking with The Sentinel from the men’s prison in Concord last week, said a pair of sneakers and a watch that he owned were gone. He said he didn’t have additional comments for The Sentinel beyond the complaint he filed in court.
The inmates began requesting to speak with a captain about the issue, with two of them holding mop handles, and “the shift officer became agitated so he [decided] to call for back up,” Tucker wrote in his court filings. Around the same time, inmates were required to return to their cells for “count time,” when each inmate is counted, but the four refused, he added. Tucker said a captain came to speak with him and the three other inmates about the issue, and the two holding mop handles put them on the floor.
While they were talking, more officers arrived with Tasers aimed at the group and yelled for them to get on the ground, Tucker wrote. He said an officer jumped between the inmates and some officers facing them and deployed pepper spray at Tucker and another inmate. Tucker said he then walked away from the spray, and then a Taser hit his back; turning around, he said he saw an unknown officer press the Taser’s button.
“[Tucker] fell straight backward on to his back almost busting his head on the ground,” Tucker’s complaint states, adding that he turned over and put his hands behind his back when told to do so. He wrote in the complaint that one officer had a knee pressed to his left shoulder while a different officer’s knee was pressed against his waist, and that he struggled to catch his breath.
“If [the officer] didn’t turn Mr. Tucker over when he did to catch his breath ... Either Mr. Tucker was going to [pass out] or die right then and there from not being able to [breathe],” he wrote.
The incident report, which Federal Liaison Officer Major Scott McLaughlin wrote and Tucker submitted to the court, stated that the two people holding mop handles “were brandishing them as weapons.” He added that the pepper spray and Taser were deployed “to achieve the correctional goal [of] ... inmates secure to their cells.” He wrote the “four inmates were still resisting and the officers used physical force to apply the handcuffs.”
In his complaint, Tucker said he was held face down on the floor again when someone grabbed his ankles and crossed them.
“At that moment … an extreme amount of weight fell down on Mr. Tucker’s [legs]. Immediately, a great amount of pain shot through his [legs],” Tucker wrote. “Mr. Tucker began yelling my leg, my leg and then the weight was removed.”
Tucker didn’t identify what the weight was in the document.
He was taken to Cheshire Medical Center, where his leg was determined to be broken, according to both his complaint and the jail’s incident report. Tucker wrote that he was moved to a Sullivan County facility the day after returning from the hospital. He later had surgery at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon when six screws were placed in his leg, and he “is dealing with pain on a daily [basis],” he wrote
In the incident report, McLaughlin said he and a captain reviewed video footage of the incident and found that another inmate fell across the mop bucket onto Tucker’s leg. McLaughlin noted that Tucker received a full leg cast for his injury.
A “major disciplinary write up” — written by an Officer Koziara, who was stationed as the first shift supervisor, and issued to Tucker — states that inmates were in violation of rules against “Planning, attempting, or aiding a riot or any organized activity that disrupts institutional security ... Violation of headcount or lockdown procedures ... [and] Conduct which interferes with, disrupts, or compromises institutional safety or security.” Tucker refused to sign the disciplinary form, which also informed him a disciplinary hearing would be held.
In his court filing, Tucker listed Iosue as a defendant because he “is legally and fully responsible ... for the welfare of all inmates.” He did not specify his reason for naming other officers not identified in the narrative of his complaint.
Eighth Amendment claims
Tucker listed three claims for relief, stemming from his allegations of excessive force and assault and battery, citing these as violations of the “cruel and unusual punishment” provision of the Eighth Amendment.
For the use of pepper spray, he also cited several court cases, including Treats v. Morgan, a 2002 Eighth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals judgement.
“A basis for an Eighth Amendment claim exists when, as alleged here, an officer uses pepper spray without warning on an inmate who may have questioned his actions but who otherwise poses no threat,” Judge Diana Murphy wrote in the court’s opinion.
Tucker filed a motion to appoint counsel the same November day he filed his complaint. On June 15, U.S. Magistrate Judge Andrea Johnstone denied the motion, stating that the court had not completed its preliminary review of his complaint.
According to court records, Tucker pleaded guilty in Sullivan County Superior Court in September 2022 to two felony drug charges and one charge of being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon. This case was the one for which he was being held at the Keene jail.
In a separate case, he was charged in Cheshire County Superior Court with assault by inmate and simple assault and pleaded guilty in August 2021 to simple assault, the court docket states. He received a 90-day sentence in Cheshire County jail, all suspended. He told The Sentinel that the case involved another inmate.
