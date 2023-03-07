SURRY — Fire officials say the man killed in a house fire early Tuesday morning was 65-year-old Malcom Franzen, and that he died from smoke inhalation.
The fire's cause is under investigation, although the release says it appears to have been accidental and that the surviving resident reported it as having started from a candle.
According to a news release from State Fire Marshal Sean Toomey, an autopsy on Franzen was conducted by the N.H. State Medical Examiner's Office in Concord on Tuesday.
The fire at 5 Webster Road occurred shortly after 1 a.m., and when Surry fire crews arrived they found fire coming from the rear of the house, Toomey wrote. One resident was able to escape the building, Toomey said, but Franzen was not.
Firefighters entered the house and found Franzen, who was unconscious and not breathing, the release says. Lifesaving measures were attempted at the scene but were unsuccessful, according to Toomey.
Surry Fire Chief Joshua Brooks told The Sentinel earlier Tuesday that the surviving resident, a woman fire officials have not named, was taken by DiLuzio Ambulance to Cheshire Medical Center in Keene for treatment of smoke inhalation, along with a firefighter who suffered a minor injury.
According to Toomey, both were treated and released.
Information about the damage to the building was unavailable from the Fire Marshal's Office Tuesday. The house appeared intact that afternoon, with damage that was visible from the front limited to the second-story window. Entrances were roped off with caution tape.
Toomey reminded people to maintain working smoke alarms in their homes and to keep exits clear of debris. Brooks told a Sentinel reporter that finding Franzen and fighting the fire were made difficult by obstructions in the house.
"Remember that a candle is an open flame, which can easily ignite anything that can burn," Toomey wrote. "Please consider flameless candles as an option or alternative. They can look and smell like real candles."
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.