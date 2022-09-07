Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Tuesday, Sept. 6, including:
2:02 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 90 Wyman Way, fire alarm.
2:20 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 90 Wyman Way, fire alarm.
6:30 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 101 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
7:52 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 111 South View Road, fire alarm.
8 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 656 Valley Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
1:19 p.m., Gilsum Fire Department to 5 Church St., wilderness/tech rescue. Assist looking for a lost subject. Quickly found.
1:56 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to Route 12, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
2:15 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to Route 12, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
3:50 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to Verney Drive, fire alarm.
5:43 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 21 Roxbury Plaza, odor investigation.
6:29 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 49 American Ave., structure fire. Shed fire. Contained.
6:42 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 297 Pierce Drive, fire alarm.
6:48 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 40 Corliss Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
7:05 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 129 Main St., fire alarm.
7:15 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 57 Winchester St., fire alarm.
7:23 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 10 Hatt Road, fire alarm.
8:03 p.m., Surry Fire Department to Route 12A, tree/wires/transformer call.
9:41 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 41 Butler Circuit, fire alarm.
