Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday to Monday, Sept. 2 to Sept. 5, including:
Friday
7:10 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 1 Colonial Village Drive, fire alarm.
9:58 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 101 Park Avenue, outside/dumpster fire.
1:06 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 287 Marcy Hill Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
1:46 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 127 Peg Shop Road, fire alarm.
1:51 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 65 Dublin Road, fire alarm.
3:26 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 66 Cross St., structure fire. Small debris pile on fire. Extinguished. No injuries.
4:01 p.m., Keene fire Department to 835 Court St., fire alarm.
4:10 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to Route 119, vehicle fire. Smoking vehicle. Extinguished. No injuries.
5:07 p.m., Spofford Fire Department to 431 Atherton Hill Road, brush/smoke investigation.
7:04 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 515 Washington St., odor investigation.
7:24 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 37 High St., service call.
7:27 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 406 Back Ashuelot Road, brush/smoke investigation.
7:50 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to Route 63, brush/smoke investigation.
11:20 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 22 Anthony Circle, service call.
Saturday
2:13 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 40 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.
12:42 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 144 University Drive, service call.
1:10 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 61 Square, fire alarm.
1:57 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Richardson Court, service call.
3:05 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 55 Donovan Road, mutual aid.
3:26 p.m., Nelson Fire Department to 25 Old Stoddard Road, odor investigation.
8:28 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 37 Main St., service call.
11:36 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
Sunday
12:13 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to Perry Road, vehicle crash. No medical transports.
7:49 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 110 Church St., service call.
11:30 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to Route 119, brush/smoke investigation.
1:48 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to Route 9, fire alarm.
5:21 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 206 Concord St., service call.
5:41 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Main Street, vehicle crash. No medical transports.
6:27 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 69 Washington St., fire alarm.
Monday
12:28 a.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 113 McAdam Road, odor investigation.
3:27 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 264 Welcome Hill Road, structure call. Barn fire under control at 3:55 a.m.
6:22 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 90 Wyman Way, fire alarm.
6:25 a.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 83 Westminster St., tree/wires/transformer call.
6:50 a.m., Spofford Fire Department to 23 Barn Road, fire alarm.
8:17 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Gilsum St., vehicle crash. No transports.
8:28 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 90 Wyman Way, fire alarm.
12:35 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 29 Center St., structure call. Unpermitted burn.
1:14 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 184 Hancock Road, service call.
3:56 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 101 West Swanzey Road, fire alarm.
5:38 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 100 High St., fire alarm.
6:07 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 35 Winchester St., fire alarm.
7:07 p.m., Temple Fire Department to General Miller Highway, tree/wires/transformer call.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.