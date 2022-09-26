Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday to Sunday, Sept. 23 to 25, including:
Friday
11:36 a.m., Richmond Fire Department to Fitzwilliam Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
11:37 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 35 Elm St., fire alarm.
12:21 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 40 Key Road, structure fire. Turned out to be an issue with a rooftop unit.
12:43 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 44 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.
12:45 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 22 Ferncroft Drive, fuel spill. 100 gallons of oil leaked from a tanker truck. Resolved shortly after arrival.
2:42 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to Old Peterborough Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
2:59 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Monadnock Highway, tree/wires/transformer call.
3:43 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 131 Water St., fire alarm.
3:49 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to Buttercup Lane, tree/wires/transformer call.
3:50 p.m., Keene Fire Department to West Street, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
4:34 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 259 Forest Lake Road, fuel spill. About five gallons of heating oil leaked on the floor of a residence, resolved shortly after arrival.
4:48 p.m., Nelson Fire Department to 50 High Mowing Road, fire alarm.
6:01 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 11 Prescott Road, fire alarm.
6:59 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 11 Prescott Road, fire alarm.
7:28 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to 16 Church St., fire alarm.
8:29 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Bryant Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
Saturday
4:58 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 4 Warwick Road, fire alarm.
10:40 a.m., Nelson Fire Department to 225 Murdough Hill Road, assist other agency.
11:42 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to Warwick Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
11:57 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to Pulaski Drive, brush/smoke investigation. Nothing found.
12:15 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Robertson Road, service call.
12:25 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 818 Court St., fire alarm.
12:48 p.m., Keene Fire department to Wyman Way, service call.
2:29 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Pulaski Drive, brush/smoke investigation. Nothing found.
3:05 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Sharon Place, brush/smoke investigation. Turned out to be a permitted burn.
4:10 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to West Swanzey Road, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
5:35 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 28 Owens Drive, fire alarm.
6:36 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 9, brush/smoke investigation. Small campfire.
7:00 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Elm Street, brush/smoke investigation. Turned out to be a smoker cooking food.
7:35 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 45 Rockingham St., service call.
8:11 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 8 Burt St., fire alarm.
10:16 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 8 Burt St., service call.
Sunday
2:11 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 245 Pierce Drive, fire alarm.
2:54 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 215 Pierce Drive, fire alarm.
7:01 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Appian Way, service call.
9:11 a.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 54 Cross Road, brush/smoke investigation.
10:46 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to River Road, water rescue. Subject in a kayak couldn’t get back to land. No medical transport.
12:11 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 40 Center St., tree/wires/transformer call.
1:10 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 37 Pierce Drive, fire alarm.
1:53 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 65 Gibson Mountain Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
2:22 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 25 Ivy Drive, fire alarm.
2:28 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 70 Mechanic St., fire alarm.
3:55 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
4:04 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 3 Fiske Road, fire alarm.
4:05 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to Greenwoods Road, wilderness/tech rescue. Two lost subjects located. No further information available.
5:01 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 44 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.
