Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Thursday, Sept. 22, including:
2:51 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 150 Congress St., fire alarm.
4:54 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 58 School St., fire alarm.
7:17 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 70 Main St., fire alarm.
7:42 a.m., Marlborough Fire Department to Jaffrey Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
9:06 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to Route 63, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
10:50 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 92 Thayer Road, fire alarm.
11:47 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to Keene Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
11:55 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 111 South View Road, fire alarm.
12:02 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 452 Old Street Road, fire alarm.
12:04 p.m., Acworth Fire Department to crane Brook Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
12:12 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 14 Main St., fire alarm.
12:47 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 6 Old Troy Road, electrical hazard. Checked on an outside electrical outlet.
2:36 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 111 South View Road, fire alarm.
2:40 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle crash. One transported to Cheshire Medical Center for non life threatening injuries.
3:34 p.m., Spofford Fire Department to 346 North Shore Road, service call.
6:02 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
7:46 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 83 Kershaw Avenue, fire alarm.
