Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Thursday, Sept. 15, including:
1:01 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 758 Forest Road, structure call. Second-alarm garage fire, tanker trucks dispatched.
10:55 a.m., Harrisville Fire Department to 15 Kendall Cove Road, fire alarm.
11:21 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 46 Wyman Way, service call.
12:02 p.m., Bennington Fire Department to 22 Starrett Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
1:17 p.m., Westminster Fire Department to Route 121, vehicle crash. No medical transports.
2:27 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 120 Grove St., fire alarm.
3:10 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 341 West St., service call.
3:23 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Brattleboro Road, vehicle crash. Nothing found.
3:25 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 43 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.
5:28 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 330 Main St., service call.
5:33 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 7 Westminster Drive, lightning strike. Nothing found.
6:05 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 18 Lehmann Way, fire alarm.
6:38 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 21 Roxbury Plaza, fire alarm.
6:41 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 532 Oxbow Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
7:23 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 126 Key Road, fire alarm.
7:53 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 45 Deer Run Lane, fire alarm.
9:15 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 37 Main St., service call.
