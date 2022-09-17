Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday to Sunday, Sept. 16 to 18, including:
Friday
1:23 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 37 Pierce Drive, fire alarm.
1:27 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Central Square, outside/dumpster call. Trash can fire.
1:46 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Washington Avenue, tree/wires/transformer call.
2:42 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 100 High St., fire alarm.
8:08 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 184 Elm Hill Road, LP gas call. Propane odor, tank shut down.
8:14 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 433 Turnpike Road, fire alarm.
8:36 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Main Street, vehicle crash. No medical transports.
8:37 a.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 236 Main St., odor investigation. Electrical odor in building.
9:04 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Marlboro Street, vehicle crash. No transports.
12:04 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 727 Brattleboro Road, fire alarm.
2:22 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 100 Route 9, fire alarm.
2:24 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 17 Lamson St., service call.
3:54 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 15 Morse Drive, brush/smoke investigation. No further information available.
3:55 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 84 Rule St., brush/smoke investigation. Unpermitted burn.
5:03 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to Main Street, vehicle crash. No medical transports.
5:08 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 65 Currier Ave., structure call. Problem with oil burner.
6:24 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 134 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
6:25 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 16 Summer St., service call.
6:43 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 32 Beech St., service call.
8:42 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 45 Deer Run Lane, fire alarm.
10:38 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to Russell St., brush/smoke investigation. Illegal burn.
Saturday
6:47 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 5 Community Lane, fire alarm.
7:49 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 470 Ashuelot Main St., vehicle crash. No medical transports.
8:43 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
8:49 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
2:14 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Old Ashburnham Road, brush/smoke investigation. Nothing found.
2:34 p.m., Gilsum Fire Department to 16 High St., fire alarm.
3:23 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 106 Page Road, fire alarm.
5:16 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 16 Crescent St., service call.
6:05 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 110 Railroad St., service call.
6:15 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 41 Perry Lane, CO call. Problem with furnace.
6:17 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 21 North St., service call.
11:21 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 9 Rolling Hills Drive, service call.
Sunday
12:11 a.m., Harrisville Fire Department to 797 Chesham Road, fire alarm.
6:04 a.m., Dublin Fire Department to Upper Jaffrey Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
11:05 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 58 Willow St., fire alarm.
12:08 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 185 Cold River Road, fire alarm.
12:50 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 130 Summit Road, fire alarm.
12:56 p.m., Marlow Fire Department to Route 123A, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
12:58 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 4 School House Road, fire alarm.
2:40 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 563 Warwick Road, structure fire. Roof of the house smoking. Under control in about 20 minutes. No further information available.
3:34 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Central Square, service call.
7:42 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 45 Deer Run Lane, fire alarm.
7:43 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to Keene Road, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
