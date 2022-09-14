Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Tuesday, Sept. 13, including:
4:54 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 508 Washington St., odor investigation. Low gas in tank.
9:06 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 759 Old Homestead Highway, odor investigation. Issue with furnace.
10:29 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 80 Krif Road, fire alarm.
11:13 a.m., Temple Fire Department to 540 Route 101, fire alarm.
12:27 p.m., Spofford Fire Department to 401 North Shore Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
3:04 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 8 Chesterfield Road, appliance call. Problem with gas stove.
3:14 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 398 Dublin Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
3:25 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 3 Mr. Arthur Drive, brush/smoke investigation. Illegal burn.
3:51 p.m., Temple Fire Department to 540 Route 101, fire alarm.
3:57 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 15 Avon St., chimney call. Report of smoke coming from chimney, no issues.
4 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 216 Old Harrisville Road, fire alarm.
4 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Maple Avenue, vehicle crash. No transports.
4:22 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 20 Timberpond Drive, fire alarm.
5:08 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 189 West Swanzey Road, odor investigation. Propane issue, high carbon monoxide levels in building.
6:10 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 329 Windy Row, LP gas call.
6:49 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to Granger St., service call.
8:39 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to Sawmill Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
