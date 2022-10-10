Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday to Sunday, Oct. 7 to 9, including:
Friday
3:33 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
7:34 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to West Swanzey Road, vehicle crash. One medical transport, no further information available.
8:39 a.m., Richmond Fire Department to 40 Barrus Road, CO call. Meter on building read 40 ppm, building ventilated.
10:44 a.m., Roxbury Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle crash. No medical transports.
12:48 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 48 Norcross Landing, fire alarm.
1:37 p.m., Bennington Fire Department to 117 Antrim Road, fire alarm.
1:50 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Mountain Road, vehicle crash. Motorcycle accident. Person suffered chin laceration. One medical transport, no further information available.
2:18 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 595 Old New Ipswich Road, service call.
2:38 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 54 Woodbury St., service call.
3:09 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 45 Holbrook Ave., LP gas call. Propane leak in vacant apartment.
5:42 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 472 Old Homestead Highway, brush/smoke investigation. Permitted burn.
6:48 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to Main Street, vehicle crash. No medical transports.
7:23 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 64 Timberlane Drive, odor investigation. Burnt motor in an air conditioner.
8:04 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 56 Canal St., brush/smoke investigation. Illegal burn.
11:54 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 65 Currier Ave., fire alarm.
Saturday
12:39 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Wyman Way, service call.
3:23 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 12 Wilder St., brush/smoke investigation. Illegal burn.
3:29 p.m., Hancock Fire Department to 32 Verney Road, fire alarm.
4:47 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 126 Key Road, fire alarm.
7:30 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Branch Road, vehicle crash. Nothing found.
8:11 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 968 West Swanzey Road, odor investigation. Overheating exhaust fan created burning odor in home.
8:12 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 20 Manchester St., service call.
10:28 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 20 Manchester St., fire alarm.
Sunday
4:16 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to Scofield Mountain Road, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
7:26 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 5 Community Lane, fire alarm.
8:25 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 5 Community Lane, fire alarm.
11:43 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Middle Oxbow Road, vehicle crash. Four wheeler crash in the woods. Transported by ambulance to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital. No further information available.
1:29 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 63 Key Road, service call.
2:18 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Kilburn Street, brush/smoke investigation.
3:06 p.m.., Keene Fire Department to 122 West St., service call.
3:11 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 22 Pine St., appliance fire. Oven fire. No extension.
3:12 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 19 Grove St., odor investigation.
3:18 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to Huntington Lane, vehicle crash. One transported by ambulance to Cheshire Medical Center. No further information available.
5:53 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
6:31 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 85 North St., fire alarm.
9:24 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 99 Forest Lake Road, structure fire. Unfounded.
10:47 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 17 Nancys Way, fire alarm.
11:29 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Brattleboro Road, fire alarm.
