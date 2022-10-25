Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Monday, Oct. 24, including:
1:41 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 129 Church St., fire alarm.
7:44 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 86 Temple Road, fire alarm.
1:30 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 99 Carley Road, fire alarm.
1:59 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 401 Old Street Road, CO call. Faulty detector.
2:01 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 580 Court St., vehicle crash. No medical transports.
2:01 p.m., Stoddard Fire Department to Route 123, vehicle crash. Two medical transports to Cheshire Medical. No further information available.
5:50 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to Mountain View Road, brush/smoke investigation. Unfounded.
9:34 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 126 Key Road, fire alarm.
11:00 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 134 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
