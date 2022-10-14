Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Thursday, Oct. 13, including:
7:43 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 53 Old Jaffrey Road, odor investigation.
12:30 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 43 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.
1:11 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 42 Main St., fire alarm.
1:44 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to 6 Baine Road, fire alarm.
2:32 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 205 North St., service call.
2:34 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 150 Rivermead Road, fire alarm.
4:10 p.m., Brattleboro Fire Department to I-91, vehicle crash. Car versus deer. No medical transport.
7:25 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 182 Upper Troy Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
7:40 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 10 Depot St., fire alarm.
