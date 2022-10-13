Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Wednesday, Oct. 12, including:
5:33 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to 10 Depot St., appliance call. Issue with hot water heater in basement, called service company for repair.
8:17 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Court Street, vehicle crash. No medical transports.
10:47 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Concord St., vehicle crash. No medical transports.
1:40 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to Whitcomb Road, vehicle crash. No medical transports.
4:14 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 12 Evans Lane, CO call. faulty CO detector.
4:19 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 875 Old Homestead Highway, brush/smoke investigation. Small brush fire put out.
4:50 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 26 Brook St., fire alarm.
5:11 p.m., Temple Fire Department to Hudson Road, vehicle crash. No medical transports.
5:13 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 245 Pierce Drive, fire alarm.
5:47 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 20 Manchester St., fire alarm.
9:53 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 113 West Main St., fire alarm.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.