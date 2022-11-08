Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Monday, Nov. 7, including:
12:43 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 16 Prescott Road, fire alarm.
5:24 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 215 Pierce Drive, fire alarm.
5:50 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 2 Spaulding Hill Road, structure call. Anodizing tank on fire in building.
9:04 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to Cathedral Road, vehicle crash. One medical transport to Monadnock Community Hospital.
9:25 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
9:37 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 150 Murphy road, fire alarm.
9:49 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
10:37 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 36 Rose Lane, fire alarm.
11:37 a.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 35 Laurel Avenue, brush/smoke investigation. Illegal burn.
12:41 p.m., Rockingham Fire Department to 125 Randall Hill Road, brush/smoke investigation. Third-alarm brush fire covering four acres. Alstead, Walpole, Westmoreland, North Walpole and Langdon departments also responded.
1:01 p.m., Stoddard Fire Department to 1030 Shedd Hill Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
1:41 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 134 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
1:56 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to French Farm Road, vehicle crash. One transport, motorcycle crash.
2:10 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Squantum Road, vehicle crash. One medical transport to Monadnock Community Hospital, car crashed into a tree.
2:10 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to Main Street, vehicle crash. No transport.
2:26 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 7 Keenan Drive, tree/wires/transformer call.
3:00 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 380 North Road, vehicle fire. Car on fire, no spread to surrounding area.
3:51 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 35 North Holt Hill Road, brush/smoke investigation. Rekindle of illegal burn.
5:18 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to Upper Walpole Road, vehicle crash. No medical transports.
9:11 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Brattleboro Road, brush/smoke investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.