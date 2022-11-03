Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Wednesday, Nov. 2, including:
12:50 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 26 Wheelock St., fire alarm.
4:34 a.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 417 Main St., fire alarm.
5:53 a.m., Temple Fire Department to 358 Hadley Highway, tree/wires/transformer call.
10:22 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 18 Gilmore Pond Road, odor investigation. Odor of gas. One person taken to Monadnock Hospital.
10:37 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 107 Monadnock Highway, vehicle fire. Nothing found.
12:31 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 620 Old Homestead Highway, odor investigation. Nothing found.
12:49 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 724 Brattleboro Road, fire alarm.
2:29 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 268 West St., fire alarm.
2:34 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 3 Goddard Road, service call.
3:47 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 25 Park St., fire alarm.
6:00 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 260 Old Street Road, structure call. Grill in the backyard.
7:18 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Brattleboro Road, brush/smoke investigation. Possible campfire.
8:04 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Hurricane Road, vehicle crash. No medical transports.
8:26 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 115 North St., fire alarm.
10:32 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 190 Talbot Hill Road, fire alarm.
11:08 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 24 Hapgood Place, odor investigation. Nothing found.
11:24 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 17 Avery Lane, service call.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like Parade Magazine weekend e-edition delivered to your inbox? Subscribers can sign up to receive our our weekend e-edition on Saturday at 8 a.m. via email.
Would you like The Keene Sentinel's weekend e-edition delivered to your inbox? Subscribers can sign up to receive our weekend e-edition on Saturday at 6 a.m. via email.
Would you like to have The Keene Sentinel's daily e-edition delivered to your inbox? Subscribers can sign up to receive our Monday through Friday e-edition at 11:30 a.m. via email.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.