Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Tuesday, June 28, and Wednesday, June 29, including:
Tuesday
3:35 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 169 Castle St., service call.
6:18 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 297 Pierce Drive, odor investigation. Pilot light on a grill was out.
9:33 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 20 Plantation Drive, fire alarm.
11:07 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 28 Patey Circle, fire alarm.
11:25 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 391 West St., fire alarm.
12:00 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 7 Holbrook Avenue, service call.
1:59 p.m., Guilford Fire Department to 1860 Weatherhead Hollow Road, fire alarm.
4:56 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 195 Gilsum St., fire alarm.
5:49 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 49 High St., fire alarm.
7:15 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 311 Main St., fire alarm.
8:21 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 66 Brown Avenue, service call.
9:06 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
9:14 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 50 Heritage Drive, fireworks complaint.
11:52 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Roxbury Plaza, service call.
Wednesday
1:29 a.m., Harrisville Fire Department to 15 Kendall Cove Road, fire alarm.
7:06 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 24 Adams St., fire alarm.
11:34 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 476 Route 9, tree/wires/transformer call.
4:33 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 12 Gilbo Ave., service call.
4:44 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 315 Sawmill Road, rekindling of a structure fire from Saturday.
5:13 p.m., Harrisville Fire Department to Nelson Road, reported structure fire that turned out to be a permitted outdoor burn.
7:25 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 19 High St., carbon monoxide call.
11:33 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 6 Spring St., fire alarm.
