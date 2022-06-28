Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Wednesday, June 27, including:
1:57 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 245 Pierce Drive, fire alarm.
2:04 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to 99 Main St., fire alarm.
2:16 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to Keene Road, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
5:53 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 35 Fox Run Lane, fire alarm.
7:44 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 245 Pierce Drive, fire alarm.
9:11 a.m., Dublin Fire Department to Charcoal Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
9:29 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 598 Old New Ipswich Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
9:43 a.m., Hancock Fire Department to 4 Main St., fire alarm.
12:47 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Route 202, vehicle crash. One transported by ambulance to Heywood Hospital. No additional information available.
1:30 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 10 Depot St., fire alarm.
1:41 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Mountain Road, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
1:46 p.m., Hancock Fire Department to 175 Bennington Road, vehicle crash. One medical transported by ambulance to Monadnock Community Hospital. No additional information available.
2:39 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 315 Roxbury St., carbon monoxide alarm.
2:52 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 16 Darling St., fire alarm.
3:31 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 21 Commercial Lane, fire alarm.
6:37 p.m., Spofford Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
6:53 p.m., Spofford Fire Department to 861 Route 63, tree/wires/transformer call.
9:18 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 32 Armory St., tree/wires/transformer call.
