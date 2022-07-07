Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Wednesday, July 6, including:
12:07 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 18 Lee St., fire alarm.
12:17 a.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to Route 12 South, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
1:14 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 46 Brook St., fire alarm.
2:41 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 45 Deer Run Lane, fire alarm.
3:44 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 120 Key Road, fire alarm.
5:33 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 30 Lachance Drive, fire alarm.
7:48 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 19 Chapel St., odor investigation.
8:33 a.m., Sullivan Fire Department to Centre Street, service call.
9:25 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
9:37 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
10:28 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 145 Stone Mountain Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
10:37 a.m., Keene Fire Department to West Street, vehicle crash, one person taken to Cheshire Medical Center with minor injuries.
10:37 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 520 Old Chesterfield Road, fire alarm.
11:55 a.m., Hancock Fire Department to 204 Bonds Corner Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
12:15 p.m., Harrisville Fire Department to 110 Breed Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
1:56 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 14 Main St., electrical problem with a fire alarm panel.
2:01 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 55 Hadley Road, fire alarm.
5:58 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 185 Main St., fire alarm.
7:20 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 62 Goodell Road, service call.
7:21 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Washington Street, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
8:31 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 56 Monadnock Highway, brush/smoke investigation.
