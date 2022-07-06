Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Tuesday, July 5, including:
7:42 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 624 Sawmill Road, brush/smoke investigation. Following up on brush fire from Monday.
8:43 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Monadnock Highway, vehicle crash. No medical transports.
9:12 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to Cross Road, vehicle crash. No medical transports.
12:13 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 15 Anthony Circle, LP gas call. Propane leak, tank shut off.
3:22 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 85 Old County Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
3:28 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 69 Stratton Road, service call.
3:59 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 252 Gilsum St., brush/smoke investigation. Steam from a roof caused by rain.
4:36 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 21 Commercial Lane, fire alarm.
6:01 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 40 Winchester Road, fire alarm.
6:31 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 14 Main St., fire alarm.
6:33 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
6:57 p.m., Westminster Fire Department to Morse Brook Road, vehicle crash. No medical transports.
7:22 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 100 Bass Road, fire alarm.
9:44 p.m., Westminster Fire Department to 103 School St., service call.
10:21 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to Sawmill Road, vehicle crash. One medical transport to Concord Hospital. No further information available.
11:31 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 45 Deer Run Lane, fire alarm.
