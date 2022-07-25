Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday to Sunday, July 22 to July 24, including:
Friday
7:02 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 111 Ashuelot St., fire alarm.
8:00 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 40 Coachman Road, fire alarm.
9:04 a.m., Hancock Fire Department to Bonds Corner road, tree/wires/transformer.
9:27 a.m., Alstead Fire Department to Forest Road, vehicle crash. Two transported to Cheshire Medical Center, no further information available.
10:27 a.m., Richmond Fire Department to Westbrook Court, tree/wires/transformer.
10:40 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Summit Road, tree/wires/transformer.
11:14 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 76 Timberlane Road, fire alarm.
11:29 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to Old New Ipswich Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
1:32 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 381 West St., fire alarm.
2:33 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to Route 12 North, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
4:59 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 49 School St., service call.
6:34 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 183 Dublin Road, fire alarm.
6:40 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 471 Old Homestead Highway, good intent call.
7:57 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to Keene Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
8:01 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 77 Richmond Road, fire alarm.
10:09 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 317 Winchester St., reported structure fire, turned out to be a problem with a transformer.
Saturday
6:55 a.m., Westminster Fire Department to Patch Road, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
9:36 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Winchester Street, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
10:45 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Winchester Street, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
12:00 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 327 Winchester St., fire alarm.
12:10 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
12:41 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
2:40 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 16 Willow St., fire alarm.
4:47 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to East Mountain Road, tree/wires/transformer.
6:21 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle crash. One individual transported to Cheshire Medical Center and one to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital. No further information available.
7:17 p.m., Brattleboro Fire Department to 2582 South Road, service call.
Sunday
3:49 a.m. Keene Fire Department to 30 Main St., fire alarm.
9:50 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 3 Ash Brook Road, fire alarm.
11:50 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to Elm St., vehicle crash. No medical transports.
2:38 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Robbins Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
2:55 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 11 West Swanzey Road, brush/smoke investigation.
3:12 p.m., Gilsum Fire Department to Surry Road, vehicle crash. No medical transports.
4:40 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 159 Main St., structure fire. Small fire on a stove. No injuries or significant damage.
6:05 p.m., Troy Fire Department to 240 South St., structure fire. Propane tank on grill on fire. No injuries or significant damage.
6:33 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to Bowkerville Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
8:29 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 214 Mountain Road, fire alarm.
9:03 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Swanzey Lake Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
9:04 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 165 Swanzey Lake Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
9:05 p.m., Troy Fire Department to 219 Richmond Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
9:36 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 101 Woodard Avenue, tree/wires/transformer call.
10:29 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 411 Eaton Road, tree/wires/transformer call.11:16 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 963 Brattleboro Road, fire alarm.
