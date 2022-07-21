Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Wednesday, July 20, including:
5:30 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 14 Main St., fire alarm.
8:16 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Birch Road, brush/smoke investigation.
10:59 a.m., Marlborough Fire Department to Route 12, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
12:13 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 24 Adams St., fire alarm.
12:20 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 46 Wyman Way, fire alarm.
12:33 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 65 Appian Way, odor investigation.
12:50 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 45 Staff House Circle, fire alarm.
1:18 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 81 Page Road, fire alarm.
3:01 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 18 Lehmann Way, propane tank leaking due to heat; firefighters cooled it down until the gas company arrived.
3:04 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 354 Winchester St., less than a gallon of fuel spilled, cleaned up by firefighters.
8:46 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 375 Brush Brook Road, fire alarm.
9:07 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 550 Gilmore Pond Road, caller reported people screaming in the woods, turned out to be kids playing.
11:17 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 80 Butler Court, fire alarm.
