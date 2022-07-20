Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Tuesday, July 19, including:
12:25 a.m., Sullivan Fire Department to 302 Centre St., tree/wires/transformer call.
12:34 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 481 West St., fire alarm.
12:49 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 294 West St., fire alarm.
1:02 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 11 West Swanzey Road, brush/smoke investigation. Bush on fire in Market Basket parking lot.
2:40 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 553 Washington St., service call.
4:01 a.m., Surry Fire Department to 12 Crain Road, carbon monoxide call. Nothing found.
4:21 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to March Hill Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
6:24 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 166 Prospect Hill Road, fire alarm.
10:26 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 21 Scott Winn Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
10:36 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Marlboro Road, vehicle crash. No medical transports.
10:41 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 64 Union St., fire alarm.
12:15 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 46 Wyman Way, fire alarm.
12:51 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to Main St., water rescue. No issue.
1:37 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 34 Cliffwell Drive, brush/smoke investigation. Illegal burn, resident burning brush without permit.
2:42 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Jaffrey Road, vehicle crash. No medical transports.
3:03 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 14 Chase Park, tree/wires/transformer call.
4:17 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to Route 63, vehicle crash. One medical transport, no further information available.
5:38 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 4 High St., fire alarm.
7:40 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 31 Pentecost Road, mutual aid call to building fire in Northfield, Mass.
7:49 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 266 Eaton Road, electrical hazard call. Large tree limb knocked out power to home.
8:45 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Birch Road, brush/smoke investigation. Nothing found.
