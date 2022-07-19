Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Monday, July 18, including:
12:44 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to Route 202, unknown fire.
12:32 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 183 Old Dublin Road, fire alarm.
3:40 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Winchester St., vehicle crash. No medical transports/ injuries reported.
4:04 p.m., Westminster Fire Department to Hartley Hill Road, tree/wires/transformer.
5:05 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 30 Hinsdale Heights, oven fire that was contained in the oven.
7:17 p.m., Westminster Fire Department to Route 5, tree/wires/transformer.
9:02 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Belvedere Road, tree/wires/transformer.
9:40 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 52 Matthews Road, tree/wires/transformer.
9:51 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 481 West St., fire alarm.
10:28 p.m., Westminster Fire Department to Interstate 91 North, to assist vehicle that was stuck.
11:07 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to River Road, tree/wires/transformer.
