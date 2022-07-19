Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Monday, July 18, including:

12:44 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to Route 202, unknown fire.

12:32 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 183 Old Dublin Road, fire alarm.

3:40 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Winchester St., vehicle crash. No medical transports/ injuries reported.

4:04 p.m., Westminster Fire Department to Hartley Hill Road, tree/wires/transformer.

5:05 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 30 Hinsdale Heights, oven fire that was contained in the oven.

7:17 p.m., Westminster Fire Department to Route 5, tree/wires/transformer.

9:02 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Belvedere Road, tree/wires/transformer.

9:40 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 52 Matthews Road, tree/wires/transformer.

9:51 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 481 West St., fire alarm.

10:28 p.m., Westminster Fire Department to Interstate 91 North, to assist vehicle that was stuck.

11:07 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to River Road, tree/wires/transformer.

 

Tags






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.