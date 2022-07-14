Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Wednesday, July 13, including:

12:18 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 32 Wentworth Road, fire alarm.

6:20 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 1 Scale Lane, service call.

7:52 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to Main St., vehicle crash. No medical transports.

9:57 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 60 Payson Hill Road, service call.

10:37 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 195 Gilsum St., fire alarm.

5:44 p.m., Putney Fire Department to Interstate 91 South, vehicle crash. No medical transports.

5:51 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 102 Appian Way, fire alarm.

5:53 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 132 Castle St., municipal fire system call. Issue with fire alarm system.

8:43 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 132 Castle St., municipal fire system call. Same as previous.

 

