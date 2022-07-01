Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Thursday, June 30, including:

4:12 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 259 Richmond Road, brush/smoke investigation. Found to be a legal burn.

7:22 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 18 School St., fire alarm.

11:31 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 178 Carroll St., small shed fire, extinguished upon arrival.

1:01 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to 115 Tully Brook Road, fire alarm.

1:31 p.m., Brattleboro Fire Department to 541 Canal St., other.

1:46 p.m., Westminster Fire Department to Interstate 91 North, vehicle crash. No medical transports or reported injuries.

3:11 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 462 Route 202, service call.

4:51 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.

6:30 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Dublin Road, vehicle crash. One medical transport, no further information available.

10:16 p.m., Sullivan Fire Department to Centre St., vehicle crash. No medical transports or reported injuries.

10:26 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 44 East Diane Drive, fire alarm.

10:54 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 47 Doody Drive, fire alarm.

