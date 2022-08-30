Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Monday, Aug. 29, including:
1:30 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 1 South Road, fire alarm.
4:56 a.m, Keene Fire Department to 7 Chase Place, fire alarm.
8:39 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to Terrian Way, Fire alarm.
11:25 a.m, Winchester Fire department to Keene Road, vehicle crash. One transport to Cheshire Medical Center, no further information available.
12:44 p.m., Hancock Fire Department to Weston Road, service call.
1:38 p.m, Jaffrey Fire Department to 3 Davidson Road, fire alarm.
2:10 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 91 Maple Ave., fire alarm.
3:03 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to Old Trestle Road, tree/wires/transformer.
3:23 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Winchester St., vehicle crash. No medical transport.
3:57 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Gulf Road, tree/wires/transformer.
9:19 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to Route 63, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
10:53 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to 70 Church St., fire alarm.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.