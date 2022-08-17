Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Tuesday, Aug. 16, including:
7:59 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Main Street, vehicle crash. One medical transport to Cheshire Medical Center. No further information available.
8:09 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 79 Park Ave., fire alarm.
9:46 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 121 Forest Ave., wires/transformer call.
11:57 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 50 Dublin Road, fire alarm.
1:30 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to Applewood Lane, fire alarm.
1:30 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 1 Scale Lane, service call.
3:29 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 82 Fitzgerald Road, fire alarm.
4:55 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to Route 12, vehicle crash. Three people driven to the hospital. No further information available.
8:15 p.m., Marlow Fire Department to Route 123, tree/wires/transformer call.
8:34 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 9, reported vehicle crash. Nothing found.
8:41 p.m., Spofford Fire Department to Route 63, brush/smoke investigation. Nothing found.
