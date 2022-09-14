BRATTLEBORO — A downed electrical line caused a two-alarm fire early Tuesday night at a residential property on Green Street, displacing 14 people, fire officials said.
Brattleboro firefighters were standing by at School and Green streets in response to a primary electrical line down and a transformer fire around 8:46 p.m. Tuesday and were waiting for Green Mountain Power to disable the power, according to a news release from the town’s fire department.
The downed electrical line had carried electrical and cable TV service for 99 Green St., where firefighters noticed a fire had broken out in the exterior wall of the multi-residence building. The line had fallen into the driveway of the property.
Green Mountain Power shut the power to the property down “within minutes” and residents were evacuated from the property, the news release said, allowing fire crews to attempt to extinguish the flames.
The fire traveled up the walls of the building but was quickly put out, according to the release. Firefighters surveyed the extent of the fire after the primary fire was suppressed.
Fire officials requested a second alarm at 12 a.m. Wednesday and deemed the fire under control by 12:59 a.m. There were no injuries or fatalities, and all pets in the building were safely accounted for, according to the news release.
Brattleboro firefighters received assistance from the Guilford, Hinsdale and Keene fire departments, while Chesterfield, Greenfield, Putney and Dummerston departments supervised Brattleboro fire stations along with Keene ambulances. Brattleboro Police and Public Works responded within the town.
Red Cross was dispatched to the scene to help the building’s residents with housing.
