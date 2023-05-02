DiLuzio Ambulance Service's announcement that it will cease operations Wednesday comes amid significant change in the region's EMS landscape.
The family-owned company has made arrangements with Rescue Inc. and the Keene Fire Department for those agencies to continue DiLuzio's services to area communities, the Keene company said in a news release Tuesday morning announcing its closure. As a result, "there should be no interruption in Ambulance Services provided to the communities served by [DiLuzio]," the release says.
Owners Robert DiLuzio Sr. and his wife, Linda DiLuzio, said in the release the decision to shutter stems from the toll the company has taken on their health and the impact it's had on the family's finances. Drew Hazelton, chief of Rescue Inc. — which is based in Brattleboro and West Townshend, Vt. — said Tuesday that 27 DiLuzio employees were currently set to join his agency.
In a separate news release sent minutes before DiLuzio's on Tuesday, the city of Keene said "there will be no lapse in services to the Keene community or towns that contract with Keene for ambulance service." The release added that staff have worked with DiLuzio and Rescue Inc. on a transition plan that covers the city and towns that contract with Keene, including Surry, Roxbury, Nelson and West Chesterfield. The city contracts with DiLuzio for the company to provide backup ambulance service, while Keene's fire department acts as the primary service.
City Manager Elizabeth Dragon said in Keene's announcement that the city is "very grateful to [DiLuzio] Ambulance Service for their years of service in Keene and for their cooperation and assistance with this transition.”
Officials with DiLuzio — which previously planned to sell its assets to Cheshire County before that deal fell through last year — declined to comment beyond Tuesday's news release.
DiLuzio Ambulance first formed in June 1951, providing transportation under the name Frank J. Foley Ambulance Service, according to its website. Robert J. DiLuzio Sr. purchased the company in 1975.
As of last year, the company was the primary EMS provider for Gilsum, Harrisville, Marlborough, Richmond, Stoddard, Sullivan and Swanzey, as well as the backup EMS provider in other communities, including Walpole and Winchester.
Town representatives for Harrisville, Richmond, Gilsum and Stoddard did not immediately return a request for comment on the DiLuzio news Tuesday.
In Marlborough — which meeting minutes indicate has a primary contract with the company until March 31, 2024 — the selectboard's office declined to comment on the matter. Sullivan's contract expires at the end of the year, according to Kathleen Row, administrative assistant. The selectboard had no immediate comment, she said Tuesday.
Swanzey is currently under contract with the company until June 30, 2025, according to Town Administrator Michael Branley, who added that a clause allows either party to terminate the agreement with 90 days notice.
The town issued a news release Tuesday about DiLuzio's closure.
"Swanzey appreciates the high level of service that the community has received from DiLuzio Ambulance over the last several decades, but I am disappointed that the relationship is ending this suddenly," Selectboard Chair Ken Colby said in the release. "Swanzey is taking all steps to ensure that there is no lapse in ambulance transport services.”
Announcement highlights county disagreements
DiLuzio's announcement comes during a period of major changes in ambulance services in the region.
In November 2021, Cheshire County officials announced a plan to buy DiLuzio Ambulance Service, following years of discussion among county officials, local fire departments and emergency services about costs and personnel shortages.
The agreement fell through in April 2022, with County Administrator Chris Coates saying in a release at the time that “despite significant effort by everyone involved, the transaction presented obstacles which we could not resolve.” The county proceeded to establish its own service, the Swanzey-headquartered Cheshire EMS, which launched last November.
As of earlier this spring, Cheshire EMS staffed 13 paramedics, nine advanced emergency medical technicians and 17 emergency medical technicians, according to a frequently asked questions document signed by Cheshire EMS Chief Michael Spain and Deputy Chief Chad Butler. The document was provided to the Westmoreland selectboard on March 2 before that town signed a one-year primary contract with Cheshire EMS rather than renew its agreement with the Keene Fire Department.
Westmoreland Town Administrator Jodi Scanlan told The Sentinel at the time that the Cheshire EMS contract costs $8,000 on a yearly basis, around $50,000 less than the Keene Fire Department partnership.
The service also has a contract with Cheshire Medical to transport patients between health-care facilities. Coates told The Sentinel in March that Cheshire EMS — which was launched in a new facility with federal funding — is self-sustaining and doesn't rely on taxpayer money for ongoing expenses.
Keene Fire Chief Donald Farquhar said in March that if the department lost all of its town contracts to Cheshire EMS, it “would have a devastating effect on our budget.” Farquhar did not immediately respond to a request for comment on DiLuzio's closure Tuesday.
The local firefighters union has also expressed concerns about Cheshire EMS, and said in a Facebook post on Tuesday that the agreement between Cheshire EMS and Cheshire Medical "essentially crippl[ed] [DiLuzio's] financial future."
The union also praised the DiLuzios, calling the couple "the epitome of politeness and decorum."
When reached by phone Tuesday, Coates, the county administrator, described DiLuzio as "an incredible institution" and said Rob and Linda should be thanked.
As for the transition plans, he said city officials had not been in touch.
"We have not been contacted by the City of Keene through this process," he said. "Not at all." He added that the county will "be ready to do what we need to do to support whoever asks and whatever is asked of us at any time."
The EMS landscape in the Brattleboro area has also been in flux. In April 2022, the Brattleboro selectboard chose to drop the town's contract for EMS services with Rescue Inc. after a 56-year partnership, VTDigger reported at the time. According to articles by reporter Kevin O'Connor, the selectboard cited high costs as the problem, and switched from a $285,600 contract with Rescue Inc. to a one-year $75,000 contract with Golden Cross until the Brattleboro Fire Department could take over operations. The contract was renewed for a second year this April, according to the Brattleboro Reformer.
Despite Rescue Inc. being based in Vermont, the city of Keene's news release Tuesday says the agency will have ambulances stationed at the Central and West Keene fire stations.
"We will be staging two ambulances, so we'll have two staffed ambulances in Keene," Hazelton, Rescue Inc.'s chief, said. "The service will essentially be the same as what the communities have been getting."
In addition to the breakdown of the deal with the county, DiLuzio's announcement Tuesday follows a period of tax-related troubles for the company. In January, the Internal Revenue Service placed a $648,965 claim on assets against the company and sent a letter to its clients asking them to make payments to the IRS instead of to DiLuzio. The letter, signed by IRS Revenue Officer Penny Cowan, cited four unpaid balances, two in 2020 and two in 2021.
A few days after the first letter, the IRS sent a second letter to DiLuzio’s clients stating it had released its levy, the action that allows the department to seize company property, including client payments. In a written statement emailed to The Sentinel at the time, the company said it “has provided, and it will continue to provide, timely, professional, responsive, and dependable services to its customers. The Ambulance Service has hired tax professionals to work with the IRS for the purposes of addressing and resolving its IRS Tax Problems.”
