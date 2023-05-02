R.J. DiLuzio Ambulance Service will cease operations tomorrow, the Keene-based company announced in a news release Tuesday morning.
The family-owned company — which previously planned to sell its assets to the newly formed Cheshire EMS before that deal fell through — has made arrangements with Rescue Inc. in Brattleboro and the Keene Fire Department to provide services to towns with existing contracts with DiLuzio, according to the release. As a result, "there should be no interruption in Ambulance Services provided to the communities served by Diluzio," the release says.
Owners Robert DiLuzio Sr. and his wife, Linda DiLuzio, said in the release the company has taken a toll on their health and impacted the family financially, leading to the decision. They added that most of their employees will join Rescue, Inc., though the release does not specify how many workers will make that transition.
Officials with DiLuzio declined to comment further Tuesday morning.
As of last year, DiLuzio was the primary EMS provider for Gilsum, Harrisville, Marlborough, Richmond, Stoddard, Sullivan and Swanzey, as well as the backup EMS provider in other communities, including Walpole and Winchester.
Rescue Inc. currently serves 13 towns in southern Vermont and 2 in southern New Hampshire, according to its website, which does not specify those communities. Officials with that organization could not immediately be reached for more information Tuesday morning.
In a separate news release sent minutes before DiLuzio's on Tuesday, the city of Keene said "there will be no lapse in services to the Keene community or towns that contract with Keene for ambulance service." The city added that staff have worked with DiLuzio and Rescue Inc. to implement a transition plan that covers the city and towns that contract with Keene, including Surry, Roxbury, Nelson, and West Chesterfield.
In Keene's announcement, City Manager Elizabeth Dragon said the town is "very grateful to Diluzio Ambulance Service for their years of service in Keene and for their cooperation and assistance with this transition.”
In November 2021, Cheshire County officials announced a plan to buy the ambulance service. The agreement fell through in April 2022, with County Administrator Chris Coates saying in a release that “despite significant effort by everyone involved, the transaction presented obstacles which we could not resolve.” The county pushed forward in establishing its own service, Cheshire EMS, which launched its services last November.
DiLuzio Ambulance first formed in June 1951, providing transportation under the name Frank J. Foley Ambulance Service, according to its website. Current co-owner Robert J. DiLuzio Sr. purchased the service in 1975.
The company's release Tuesday said employees felt they were a part of the DiLuzio family.
“We could not have done any of it without them," the statement said. "We truly feel that they are a part of our family."
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
