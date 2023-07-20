Over the past decade, maintenance, fuel, labor and other costs for the Keene Police Department’s armored BearCat vehicle have totaled around $10,000, city records show.
The department's purchase of the Lenco BearCat Special Missions Vehicle in 2012 using a $285,933 federal Homeland Security grant brought controversy at the time. Some people said it would fuel divisions between residents and police when the city should be promoting more face-to-face interactions, and people also voiced concerns about the role this type of equipment plays in militarizing law enforcement. But Keene police said it would help protect officers and other emergency personnel in dangerous situations.
Documents The Sentinel obtained through a public records request show the BearCat has cost $9,967.78 since its purchase. Preventative maintenance expenses totaled $4,051.40, in-house labor cost $3,814.64 and fuel charges totaled $1,392.82. In-house parts cost $472.84 and tires cost $236.08.
The BearCat spending reflects about 0.01 percent of the department’s $77,140,098 in total expenditures between 2012 and early 2023, according to Keene operating budgets from those years. This total includes $8,266,499 in expenditures for 2022-23 that were not yet final.
Police Chief Steven Stewart said Wednesday that the department is “happy and grateful” to have the vehicle, but he didn’t have any specific comments about the costs.
In June, The Sentinel reported the BearCat had been used most commonly for training over the past decade, citing documents obtained through a separate public records request. Not accounting for a missing log for 2017, Keene police used the BearCat 134 times between its first recorded log entry on Nov. 16, 2012, when it was brought to the city, and Jan. 26, 2023, when it was used for training.
Within those dates, the department used it 65 times for training (49 percent) and 34 times for call-outs (25 percent), with 11 of those to assist other departments. The vehicle was inspected or refueled 14 times (10 percent) and used for events or for miscellaneous or illegible reasons 21 times (16 percent).
When the city acquired the BearCat, then-Police Chief Kenneth Meola said its uses could include rescues, hazardous material investigations and incidents involving armed suspects and suspicious packages. Based on the logs, it has been deployed for at least some such cases, including an armed standoff in Winchester in 2015 and a vehicle chase that put Walpole schools and businesses in lockdown in 2019.
Keene’s grant application specified the vehicle would be equipped to detect radiation and explosive gas and cited the pumpkin festival, the Clarence DeMar Marathon and Keene State College as potential terrorist targets.
“The Keene PD did do their best to fit the equipment into some of their more serious calls,” Terry Clark, a former city councilor who cast the lone vote against acquiring the BearCat in 2011, wrote in an email last month after reviewing the use logs. “At the end of [its] useful life though, I doubt that taxpayers would authorize replacing the vehicle using local property tax dollars. And I think the logs bear that out.”
An informational document Lenco created states the BearCat’s lifespan should be close to 20 years.
