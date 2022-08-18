The Cheshire County commissioners on Thursday announced the hiring of a chief to lead the county’s new ambulance service.
Michael Spain of Glen Ellyn, Ill., will move to the Monadnock Region to take the helm of Cheshire EMS, the county said in a news release. Spain, who has been a licensed EMS provider since 1974 and has held his Nationally Certified Paramedic license since 1980, was selected for the position after a nationwide search, the release states.
“Mike brings the perfect balance of deep and varied experience and a personality that can work with a broad group of people in the region,” said Jack Wozmak, chairman of the Cheshire County commissioners, in the release.
Spain currently works as a clinic paramedic at DuPage Medical Group and as engineer/acting battalion chief for the Elk Grove (Ill.) Fire Department, where he oversees training of 35 personnel, including firefighters, officers and paramedics, according to the release. He also works part-time as the emergency management coordinator for Warrenville, Ill.
Through his career, Spain has been a fire chief, the administrator of an internal medicine practice, the EMS director for Silver Cross Hospital in Joliet, Ill., the director of paramedic services for Sartori Hospital in Cedar Falls, Iowa, and a field paramedic for Johnson County Ambulance, according to the release. He has also worked as a flight medic and mobile intensive care paramedic for Iowa AirCare, among other assignments.
County Administrator Chris Coates said in an email that Spain will begin as chief on Monday.
His appointment comes about a year and a half into the development of the county-run ambulance service, which will operate from a home base that is being built at 53 Monadnock Highway (Route 12) in Swanzey.
Construction of that facility is expected to be completed by late October, the release states, and the county has ordered seven ambulances, two of which have already arrived, as well as all of the medical equipment and supplies for the EMS operation. Coates said the county expects Cheshire EMS to be operational by the end of the year.
After months of behind-the-scenes discussions, county officials announced plans for Cheshire EMS last fall, originally pitching the project as a public takeover of the private DiLuzio Ambulance Service. But when those plans fell through this past spring, county officials moved forward with plans to launch their own EMS service.
The purchase of ambulances and supplies as well as the $1.1 million project in Swanzey — $395,000 for the purchase of the property in March and $705,000 in construction costs — will be funded entirely through federal funds from the American Rescue Plan, Coates said. That facility, at the former site of Stromgren Plumbing and Heating, will include a new six-bay garage and an existing barn refurbished into offices, a full kitchen and dining area, lounge area and private sleeping quarters for ambulance staff.
While the Swanzey location will be the base-of-operations for Cheshire EMS, the ambulance service also plans to have several additional sites throughout the county to provide quick response times, county officials have said.
Cheshire EMS expects to employ between 30 and 35 people, according to Coates. About 25 people applied for the position of chief and a hiring team composed of county officials and area EMS professionals whittled down the applicant field to three top picks, who were interviewed before a final decision was made, he said.
“Chief Spain stood out due to his extensive background in EMS District Operation, which includes the startup process for EMS,” Coates said via email. “... His life work brings Cheshire County proven progressive visionary leadership and the County is fortunate to have Chief Spain join Cheshire County’s Family.”
