CONCORD — A local resident pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to robbing a Keene bank last year, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Ethan Clark, 31, of Keene robbed the Service Federal Credit Union on Winchester Street in November, according to the bank robbery charge Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Hunter filed May 10.
In April, Clark was indicted by a Cheshire County grand jury on one felony count of theft by unauthorized taking of more than $1,500 and one felony count of robbery, both for the same incident as the federal charge. The county charges are pending, with a status conference scheduled in Cheshire County Superior Court on Wednesday.
The Supreme Court has ruled several times, most recently in Gamble v. United States, that prosecutions by state and federal governments for the same crime do not violate the double jeopardy clause of the Fifth Amendment. Clark can therefore be prosecuted for the same crime in both jurisdictions.
Around 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 28, Keene police officers and detectives responded to a report of a bank robbery that had just happened at the credit union, according to an affidavit written by Keene police Detective Andrew Lippincott. The bank teller said the robber passed her a note stating, “This is a robbery, give me all the money. No bait and nobody will get hurt,” Lippincott wrote in the affidavit. The bank employee complied, and the robber took $4,644, according to the affidavit.
Keene police reviewed surveillance footage from multiple sources, including the bank and nearby properties, Lippincott wrote. Using this footage, they identified a Ford Transit cargo van that Clark emerged from and drove in the days before the robbery, the affidavit states.
According to the plea agreement submitted in federal court on May 10, Clark had stolen the van, tools, and around $4,000 from his employer at the time, and he was living in the van in a parking lot near the bank. The same day as the Keene robbery, Clark was arrested in Lawrence, Mass. While searching the van, officers found a backpack and jacket similar to the ones worn during the robbery, and they also found a note similar to the one the robber gave the bank teller, according to the plea agreement.
If the judge accepts the plea agreement in the federal case, Clark will be sentenced to 33 months in prison, ordered to pay $4,744 to Service Credit Union and ordered to pay $4,000 plus the equivalent amount of stolen goods and damages to his previous employer, according to the plea agreement. Clark’s sentencing hearing is planned for Sept. 7 at the U.S. District Court in Concord.
“Mr. Clark has accepted full responsibility for his conduct and looks forward to resolving the case with the United States Attorney’s Office,” Clark’s attorney for the federal charge, Brian Quirk, told The Sentinel. Clark’s attorney for the charges in Cheshire County, Patrick Richard, was not immediately reachable Tuesday.
