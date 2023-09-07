JAFFREY — An external investigation into a crash between two Jaffrey police cruisers resulted in disciplinary action against one officer, the police chief announced via Facebook on Tuesday.
Officer Igor Celzner failed to yield the right-of-way, resulting in the crash that totaled the vehicle he was driving and another cruiser on Aug. 18 around 12:20 a.m., according to the post written by Chief Todd Muilenberg.
Muilenberg wrote that Celzner was driving west on Turnpike Road when a vehicle passed him traveling 44 miles per hour east on the same road, which has a speed limit of 30 miles per hour. Celzner made a U-turn in a parking lot at 81 Turnpike Road and pulled back out to stop the vehicle, Muilenberg added.
Celzner didn’t see the second police cruiser, driven by Officer Brianna Rogers, and the two collided, resulting in minor injuries but significant damage to the cruisers, Muilenberg stated. He added that both an internal supervisor’s accident report and the Rindge Police Department's external investigation found Celzner responsible.
According to the post, Celzner accepted full responsibility, was counseled, will attend an advanced drivers course and was disciplined per the department’s policies and procedures.
Speaking with The Sentinel Wednesday, Muilenberg added that the department uses a progressive disciplinary scale, where the resulting punishment rises each time an additional violation occurs. Such correctional measures include verbal counseling, letters of warning and reprimand, and eventual suspension and termination.
Muilenberg said that although he could not divulge the specific disciplinary action because it was part of a personnel file, this was the first time he had to discipline Celzner.
“We did take it seriously, and the officer took full accountability,” he added. Muilenberg also said the insurance adjuster deemed the cars totaled, and that, while the department doesn’t know exactly how it will pay to replace the cruisers yet, he hopes to use funds it usually has left over at the end of the year.
Celzner did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday made to a person who answered a phone call to the department, who said she'd pass along the request.
