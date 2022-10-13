A Cheshire County Superior Court grand jury indicted a Chesterfield man last month on assault charges stemming from an incident in the town a year earlier, according to court documents.
Mitchell Zehr, 24, has pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of second-degree assault, his lawyer Richard Guerriero said Wednesday. Police, who arrested Zehr on July 7, allege in court documents that he struck another man in the head with a blunt object in September 2021. He has been released on personal recognizance on the condition that he not have contact with the other two people involved, court documents state.
Chesterfield police responded to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital on Sept. 24, 2021, for a report of a man who had been struck in the head that day, Officer Derek Jackson wrote in an affidavit filed in court.
The man had gone to Zehr’s house in Chesterfield with a woman to collect some of her belongings and had stayed in the car when she went inside, both the man and woman said in an interview with police, according to the affidavit.
The woman said when she went into the house, she could not find Zehr, so she went back outside, where she found Zehr holding the other man in a headlock, Jackson wrote. She said she separated the two and pushed Zehr toward the garage, at which point he grabbed a baseball bat, swung it behind her and hit the man, the affidavit states.
The woman, who recalled seeing blood on the steps of the garage and driveway, said she and the man made it back to the car and drove off as Zehr yelled at them, according to court documents. The man told police he remembered being hit in the mouth after getting out of the car but that most of the incident was a blur to him, Jackson wrote.
When Jackson and another officer went to Zehr’s home a short time later, a car was parked in the driveway and, after knocking on the door, the officers noticed a wet spot that smelled like bleach on the steps, according to the affidavit. The officers found small drops of blood leading to the driveway and a larger circle of blood in the dirt under the parked vehicle, Jackson wrote.
After receiving a search warrant, police returned to the residence, knocked and, upon receiving no response, contacted Zehr’s parents, who provided the location of a hidden key, the affidavit states. Once inside, police found Zehr sleeping upstairs and paper towels covered in blood in a trash can in the garage, Jackson wrote.
A Chesterfield lieutenant interviewed Zehr, who said he’d confronted the man but that the man had pushed him after exiting the vehicle, according to the affidavit. Zehr told police he didn’t remember a bat being involved but said he’d hit the man four times after grabbing something, though he couldn’t recall what, Jackson wrote.
Zehr waived his arraignment in court and is scheduled for a dispositional conference — a meeting to discuss the case — on Nov. 23, according to court documents.
