K-9 Crush Vom Hexenrudel, a 2-year-old dog born in Canada, is the newest member of the Cheshire County Sheriff's Office. Deputy Sheriff Matt Sands, Crush's handler, said the police dog will be used for patrol and narcotics detection.
The Cheshire County Sheriff's Office recently brought on its first police dog in several years after it received a grant to purchase the animal from a training program last month.
The office welcomed the K-9 dog, named Crush Vom Hexenrudel, to patrol duties and narcotics detection on March 24, Cheshire County Sheriff Eli Rivera said in a news release Thursday. Crush has been assigned to Deputy Sheriff Matt Sands, who said this was his first ever experience supervising a police dog.
"So far it's just been mostly bonding and obedience stuff and getting to know each other," Sands said. "I'm really excited to get into the training and so far it's been great, like a dream job."
Sands said Rivera raised the idea of the sheriff's office getting a police dog late last year to help serve smaller town police departments across the county. Sands volunteered, and was selected to be the handler.
"[The sheriff's office] had a community support canine, but then the training was canceled due to COVID, so that never really came around," Sands said.
Crush, a 2-year-old German shepherd from a litter of eight puppies, was born in Canada to father Irck de la Hutte and mother Witch von Wendelin. Prospect Canine, a dog-training business in Canterbury owned by law enforcement officers, purchased Crush and brought him to the U.S., Sands said.
"It was a bit of culture shock when [Crush] first came to America because he only had one handler his whole life, so he was used to that one person," Sands said. "The first two weeks or so he was a little timid, but eventually he realized this was like where he came from."
Sands said the sheriff's office applied for and received a $32,000 noncompetitive grant from the Stanton Foundation through the organization's K-9 Unit Establishment Grant program. The New York City and Cambridge, Mass., foundation was established by Frank Stanton, president of broadcast media network CBS from 1946-1971.
The foundation offers K-9 grants through its First Dog Program, which covers expenses related to acquiring and training a dog in police departments without any K-9 dogs,and through its Second Dog Program, which pays for departments with "a history of success with an existing K-9 unit," according to the foundation's website.
Sands said the office was seeking a dog that would be mature and social, which were all qualities officers found in Crush.
"He kind of fit the bill," Sands said. "He's very driven and very friendly when he wants to be."
