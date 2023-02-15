CHARLESTOWN — A two-alarm barn fire Tuesday evening caused the structure's collapse on Calavant Hill, according to Fire Chief Mark LaFlam.
In a news release Wednesday, LaFlam said initial crews arrived at the scene around 6:30 p.m. to see the 40-foot-by-80-foot wood-framed structure with a metal roof heavily involved in fire and already collapsing in some areas. By that time, the blaze had consumed at least a third of the building, LaFlam noted.
"Initial fire suppression efforts were hampered by the limited water supply until enough tankers could arrive on the scene to keep up with the heavy water demand," he said.
Charlestown firefighters were assisted by units from Alstead, Claremont, Langdon, Unity and Walpole, along with Ascutney, Springfield and Westminster, Vt.
St. Pierre Inc. also helped on scene by providing an excavator to sort through the collapsed building and ensure the fire had been adequately extinguished, according to the release.
The Charlestown Fire Department was not reachable Wednesday for more information about the fire.
